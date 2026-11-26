The latest trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition gives players an overview of the game and the new additions.

The latest trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition gives players an overview of the game and the new additions. Nintendo released a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition overview trailer ahead of the game’s December 3 launch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Switch 2 adds 4K TV output, full HD handheld play, 60 FPS, and newly voiced event scenes. Players follow Noah and Mio through Xenoblade Chronicles 3, leading six characters in real-time battles and Ouroboros forms. The Switch 2 version also adds Hero Shimmer and a new Heroes’ Vault mode with wave fights, upgrades, allies, and bosses..

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The shorthand for this trailer is that they're showing off all of the improvements and additions they've made to the original, and how the Switch 2 edition will be enhanced. While we can see many of the changes, it is essentially the same game that was released just four years ago, so it's really just here for Switch 2 players who never played the original. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on December 3.