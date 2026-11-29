Several outages affected about 5,800 customers across Denver and Jefferson counties, with repairs expected into Saturday evening.

DENVER — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are without power Saturday as several large outages affected Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties. An outage near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard left 1,575 customers without power, according to Xcel's outage map.

Xcel said the outage happened just before 3:30 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 7:30 p.m. Around 2,700 customers near East Hampden Avenue and I-25 had power restored around 4:15 p.m. Saturday after an outage that began just before 12:30 p.m. In Jefferson County, another outage around 2 p.m. affected 1,504 customers with restoration estimated for 6 p.m., according to Xcel. Xcel classified all three as known electrical outages.

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The outage map did not list a specific cause in the information shown. We are working to get that information from Xcel Energy and will update this story once we hear back.