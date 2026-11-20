Xcel Energy is burying more than 6 miles of overhead power lines at Palo Duro Canyon State Park by June 2027 to help prevent wildfires and preserve the canyon’s scenic views.

Xcel Energy is moving over 6 miles of power lines underground at Palo Duro Canyon State Park to reduce wildfire risks and improve scenic views.

Crews are installing 7.31 miles of underground lines across Randall and Armstrong counties, with completion expected by June 2027. The total project cost and potential impacts on park access during construction have not yet been announced. Xcel Energy is moving power lines underground at Palo Duro Canyon State Park in an effort to reduce wildfire risk and improve views in Texas’ biggest canyon.

Also read Two-bedroom home sells for $4.1 million in Palo Alto

Announced in a Nov. 18 news release, the project will remove more than 6 miles of overhead power lines and place 7.31 miles of lines underground across Randall and Armstrong counties. Excel Energy crews are replacing selected overhead lines on the park property, both inside the canyon and along its rim. The work is divided into more than 10 phases and includes underground lines that deliver electricity to customer meters.

Palo Duro Canyon is the second-largest canyon system in the United States, stretching about 120 miles long and reaching depths of up to 800 feet, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Advertisement

"This is a transformative project for the park and the visitors we serve. Moving utilities underground improves safety for visitors and staff, strengthens our wildfire mitigation efforts, and protects the viewshed for future generations," said Park Superintendent David Fischer in the release. Xcel Energy said burying selected lines can reduce their exposure to high winds and nearby vegetation, addressing some conditions that can lead to utility-related wildfire ignitions.

Removing overhead lines also is expected to reduce the need to trim trees and brush near the roadway.

"Not every line should be buried, so we are only doing this where it makes sense," said Eran Moore, Xcel Energy’s director of distribution design. The company said burying all power lines is neither practical nor cost-effective. Other measures used where overhead lines remain include: According to Xcel Energy, before construction began, archaeological and geological analyses were conducted under permits from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to identify sites that could require crews to stop or reroute work.

The company also identified targeted underground power line projects around Timber Creek Canyon, River Falls, Sunday Canyon and the Palo Duro Club. The release did not provide a project cost or detail potential effects on park access during construction.