XBOX Unveils Bold Vision, Takes On New Era with Console War

Asha Sharma, CEO of XBOX, reveals ambitious new strategy for gaming business, positioning brand for long-term success. Major announcement this weekend signals the start of a brand-new console war, with major games getting console exclusivity.

Since taking over as CEO of XBOX earlier this year, Asha Sharma has wasted little time outlining an ambitious new vision for Microsoft 's gaming business.

Her strategy has focused largely on reevaluating XBOX's multiplatform approach with a return to exclusives, expanding the company's reach across console, PC, mobile, and cloud gaming, and emphasizing the importance of building XBOX as a platform rather than simply a hardware business. At the center of these efforts is a bold objective aimed at making XBOX the world's number one gaming and entertainment company by 2030.

The company took the first step to make that happen after a major announcement this weekend showed that the gloves are officially off, including the cancellation of Gears of War: E-Day. This cancellation and others may signal the start of a brand-new console war, with major games getting console exclusivity, including major IPs and titles such as The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5.

XBOX is entering a bold new era with a deliberate strategy to be back on top sooner rather than later. Founded November 15, 2001, by Microsoft, known for Halo, Forza, Gears of War. KEYWORDS: Microsoft, XBOX, Asha Sharma, gaming, entertainment





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