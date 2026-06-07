Xbox Unveils 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Series X and Controller

Microsoft celebrates a quarter-century of Xbox with a special translucent green Series X console and matching controller, releasing this November. The bundle features nostalgic design elements from the original 2001 Xbox while keeping current-gen performance.

The Xbox portion of Summer Game Fest 2026 delivered several exciting reveals and updates for beloved franchises, but also surprised long-time fans with a special hardware release.

To celebrate 25 years since the original Xbox launched in 2001, a limited edition console and accessory will launch this November. The Xbox 25th Anniversary edition features a translucent green shell for the Xbox Series X, paired with a matching controller that pays homage to the inaugural system.

Design cues include the classic four-color ABXY buttons, a glowing Xbox logo button reminiscent of the original startup screen, and bumpers that nod to the black and white buttons of the early 'Duke' controller. This release isn't just about nostalgia; the Xbox Series X25 retains the full power of the current-gen hardware and offers 1TB of storage. For those who prefer to keep their existing console, a standalone Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will also be sold separately.

Pricing and pre-order details are pending. While some fans may have hoped for a brand-new console or a handheld device for the anniversary, this collection provides a stylish tribute to Xbox's legacy, reviving the translucent aesthetic popular in the early 2000s. It's an appealing package for enjoying upcoming titles from classic franchises, including Gears of War E-Day, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, and the Halo: Campaign Evolved remake.

With a strong lineup of announcements and exclusives, it's an exciting time for Xbox enthusiasts





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Xbox 25Th Anniversary Xbox Series X Limited Edition Summer Game Fest 2026 Gaming Console Release Xbox Controller

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