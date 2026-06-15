Xbox Plans Major Investment to Accelerate Fallout and Elder Scrolls Releases

A new report reveals that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is planning to allocate more funding to top first-party franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. The aim is to give Bethesda Game Studios the resources to hire more developers and speed up production, potentially shortening the long waits between major releases. This strategy comes as the Fallout franchise is at a new peak in popularity due to the success of Fallout 76 and the Prime Video TV series, making it a key asset for Microsoft that they are eager to capitalize on.

The wait for a new mainline Fallout game has become legendary, drawing comparisons to other famously delayed projects like The Winds of Winter. With over a decade having passed since Fallout 4, and The Elder Scrolls VI still years away, Bethesda Game Studios has not been known for rapid releases.

Yet, against expectations, the Fallout franchise is currently experiencing unprecedented popularity. This resurgence is fueled by the ongoing success of Fallout 76 and the massive global hit of Prime Video's television adaptation.

As a result, Fallout has become one of Xbox's most valuable intellectual properties following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media. A new report indicates that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma intends to significantly increase investment in Microsoft's premier first-party franchises, specifically naming Fallout, Halo, and The Elder Scrolls. The strategy involves providing additional resources to studios like Bethesda, enabling them to expand their development teams, accelerate production timelines, and ultimately reduce the lengthy intervals between major title launches.

For fans, this represents the most promising development short of an official game announcement. This shift in approach is commercially imperative. Given the substantial investment made by Microsoft and the current cultural momentum generated by the TV series, failing to capitalize on this heightened interest would be a significant strategic misstep. The franchise's momentum must be actively maintained and converted into sustained growth





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