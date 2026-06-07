Xbox is celebrating 25 years with a translucent green special edition Series X console

Microsoft has unveiled the limited-edition Xbox Series X25 and matching controller, celebrating Xbox’s 25th anniversary with a nostalgic translucent green retro-inspired design.

Microsoft has officially kicked off celebrations for Xbox ’s 25th anniversary with a nostalgic new limited-edition console that pays tribute to the original Xbox era. Unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase, the new Xbox Series X25 combines modern hardware with the iconic translucent green aesthetic that defined Microsoft ’s first gaming console back in 2001.

The special edition console arrives ahead of Xbox’s official 25th anniversary in November and is clearly designed to appeal to longtime fans who grew up during the original Xbox generation. Officially called the Xbox Series X25, the console features a translucent green shell inspired by the classic debug-style look associated with the first Xbox hardware. Microsoft has also included several nostalgic touches throughout the design.

The Xbox power logo lights up in green, while the front of the console includes a dedicated 25th anniversary emblem. Despite the visual overhaul, the hardware specifications remain identical to the standard Xbox Series X, including the same 1TB storage configuration and overall performance capabilities. Microsoft is leaning heavily into Xbox nostalgia The anniversary edition highlights how important nostalgia has become in the gaming industry.

Console makers increasingly rely on retro-inspired hardware, limited-edition designs, and legacy branding to reconnect with longtime fans who grew up alongside iconic gaming platforms. Recommended Videos For Xbox specifically, the translucent green aesthetic carries significant emotional weight. The original Xbox launched in 2001 with a bold industrial design language that helped differentiate Microsoft from Sony and Nintendo at the time. The green color scheme quickly became one of the brand’s defining visual identities.

The new console also reflects the growing popularity of translucent gaming hardware again. Over the past few years, companies including 8BitDo have successfully revived retro transparent designs through Xbox-themed keyboards, mice, controllers, and accessories inspired by the original console generation. Alongside the console, Microsoft also announced the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. The controller features the same translucent green shell along with colored ABXY buttons and bumpers inspired by the original “Duke” controller that shipped with the first Xbox.

For longtime Xbox fans, the controller may end up being just as nostalgic as the console itself. The Duke controller remains one of the most recognizable – and famously oversized – controllers in gaming history. The anniversary launch shows that Xbox still values hardware identity The limited-edition release arrives during an important period for Xbox. Microsoft has spent the past several years expanding beyond traditional console gaming through Game Pass, cloud streaming, PC integration, and AI-powered gaming initiatives.

Some industry observers questioned whether Xbox hardware itself would remain central to Microsoft’s long-term strategy. Instead, the anniversary launch reinforces that Microsoft still sees emotional value in dedicated gaming hardware and the Xbox brand identity. Even as the company pushes toward subscription ecosystems and cloud gaming, nostalgic console releases continue to generate excitement among collectors and longtime players.

Microsoft says the Xbox Series X25 Console and Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will launch together in select markets starting in November. The controller will also be sold separately for fans who want the retro design without purchasing a new console. Pricing and pre-order details have not yet been announced, but given the limited-edition nature of the hardware, demand from collectors is expected to be high once sales begin later this year.





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