Xbox Games Showcase Reveals Major Titles and Release Dates

The Xbox Games Showcase has revealed several major titles and release dates, including Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. The showcase also highlighted the company's history and its popular franchises.

The Xbox Games Showcase is the last major event of Summer Game Fest 2026, along with a special showcase to highlight Gears of War: E-Day.

Here's every major reveal throughout the livestream, updated with each big trailer and announcement. Gears Of War: E-Day Gets A Release Date Trailer While the deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day is reserved for after the showcase, Xbox kicked off the main broadcast with a look at the third-person cover shooter gameplay that the series is known for.

The new footage emphasized the prequel setting, with characters running through city streets and neon-lit supermarkets as the Locust Horde wreaks havoc. There's a lot of satisfying physicality on display, with glass displays shattering, fruit crushing beneath the characters' feet, and, of course, enemies getting sliced through with chainsaws. The trailer also revealed a Gears of War: E-Day release date of October 6, 2026 and Xbox console exclusivity for the title.

Fable Drops First Trailer Since Delay The upcoming Fable reboot was recently delayed to next February, and the new trailer confirmed the specific date of February 23, 2026. The narrative emphasis was on the dark side of Fable, showing havoc being wrought by a villain claiming to be a hero. It's Fable, alright. Halo: Campaign Evolved Gets Release Date Trailer Like Gears of War: E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved got a new trailer with a release date reveal.

This one's coming out on July 28, 2026. Not much new information to glean in terms of story - it's still Combat Evolved with a new skin - but fans should be happy to have a date. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Announces Release Date Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy returns to the world of the A Plague Tale games, and the new trailer revealed a release date of August 27.

Xbox was founded on November 15, 2001, and is known for its popular franchises such as Halo, Forza, and Gears of War. The company has expanded its reach in the gaming industry through various partnerships and acquisitions





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Xbox Gears Of War: E-Day Fable Halo: Campaign Evolved Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Xbox Games Showcase

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