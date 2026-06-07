Xbox Games Showcase 2026: All the news and trailers

Microsoft wraps up Summer Game Fest with its annual gaming showcase.

focusing on the single-player titles it’s known for, and new boss Asha Sharma has been making some smaller but welcome changes, while also promising what she calls the “.

But to really make an impression and show the Xbox name is on the right track, there will have to be some surprises. Maybe we’ll finally get a look at Whatever Microsoft does have in store, you can watch the entire thing at the embed below, and stay tuned to this stream for all of the most important announcements.looks like it could deliver on what people love about the original trilogy, including the fantasy RPG setting and a lot of British humor.

When it launches, it will be available simultaneously on Xbox, PC,’s campaign mode. The remake will debut on Xbox Series S / X, PC, and PS5 on July 28th. The announcement was preceded by a trailer, which opened with a street-level view of an alien attack, with the extraterrestrial invaders being fought off in an urban landscape, including an electronics store and grocery shop. It looked like familiar.

Microsoft is using today to set some expectations ahead of the showcase, which takes place on June 7th at 1PM ET; the company also delayed





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