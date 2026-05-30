Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Praise 'Forza Horizon 5' as a '10/10 Masterpiece'

The latest open-world racing game from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios has been met with widespread acclaim from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, who have hailed it as a '10/10 masterpiece.' With a Metacritic score of 91, it is the highest-rated Xbox Game Pass day one game of 2026 so far.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers have been raving about a recent day-one game addition to the service, hailing it as a '10/10 masterpiece.

' This praise is not surprising, given that the game is the second-highest-rated of 2026 on Metacritic, and the highest-rated Xbox Game Pass day one game of the year so far, with a score of 91. The next closest games have scores of 86 and 83, respectively.

Since its launch, the game, 'Forza Horizon 5' from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios, has been the talk of the town, with a solid 4/5 star rating on the Xbox Store and widespread praise on platforms like the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. One top post on the Reddit page calls the game a '10/10' and 'a masterpiece,' with many comments echoing this sentiment.

As an Xbox Game Studios game, 'Forza Horizon 5' is a permanent addition to the Xbox Game Pass library, currently available via Ultimate and PC Game Pass. While it's not available via Premium yet, this is expected to change later this year or next year. Although the game's licenses will eventually expire, by then, newer games in the series are likely to be released.

Subscribers are encouraged to share their thoughts on the game in the comments or join the conversation on the 9to5Gaming forums





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