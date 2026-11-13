Xbox Game Pass Removes GoldenEye 007 and Rare Replay Title on November 15

Xbox Game Pass removes GoldenEye 007 and other titles on November 15 as Microsoft refreshes the library with new RPGs and indie games. See which games are leaving.

Microsoft is conducting a significant rotation of its Xbox Game Pass library this month, resulting in the removal of several notable titles. Among the most striking departures is the iconic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007, which will be removed from the service on November 15. This departure marks a notable shift for the platform, as the game was previously accessible through Rare Replay, a compilation of Rare-developed titles.

November 15 Removals and New Additions

Xbox Game Pass is simultaneously adding a wide array of new games to its catalog while purging others from its roster. The incoming titles include Vampire Crawlers, Voidbreaker, Escape Academy 2, Ignite, MySims, Football Manager 27, Warhammer Survivors, Tanuki: Pon's Summer, Hope In The City, Thronefall, Toxic Commando, Aphelion, and Paw Patrol: Dino World. While these additions offer variety, the simultaneous departure of high-profile games creates a bittersweet transition for subscribers.

Also read Game of Thrones Dragonfire Game Launches The Dragon's Divide II Campaign

The removal list for November 15 is particularly impactful given the pedigree of the games leaving the platform. Microsoft must balance the cost of licensing and development with the value provided to its subscribers. Consequently, the service undergoes frequent updates to keep the content fresh, even if it means losing access to certain classics. This cycle ensures that the library remains dynamic but requires users to stay vigilant about what is available.

The Significance of GoldenEye 007 Departure

GoldenEye 007 stands out among the removed titles due to its historical importance and its status as a first-party IP for Microsoft. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Rare, the N64 classic became part of the company's internal library. Its removal from Xbox Game Pass is surprising because Rare Replay, a collection of Rare's history, still contains the game. This suggests that while the standalone experience is leaving, the compilation remains available for those who wish to own it.

Advertisement

Rare Replay offers a comprehensive look at Rare's legacy and includes GoldenEye 007 among its many features. Players who do not have the collection can purchase Rare Replay for $30. This price point provides access to the game and other Rare titles that may not be individually licensed on modern platforms. The compilation serves as a bridge between Retro and modern gaming, preserving the studio's contributions to the industry.

Historical Impact and Gameplay Legacy

GoldenEye 007 revolutionized the first-person shooter genre on consoles when it was released for the Nintendo 64. Long before Halo dominated LAN parties, players gathered around a single TV screen to enjoy its four-player split-screen mode. The game introduced a generation to stealth-based shooter mechanics and co-op play. Its design influenced countless titles that followed, cementing its place in gaming history.

The game's narrative follows James Bond as he infiltrates the Byelomorye Dam chemical weapons facility. Players guide Bond through a global covert operation to prevent the launch of the GoldenEye satellite. This storyline combined action with strategy, allowing players to approach objectives in various ways. The legacy of the game persists in modern shooters, highlighting its enduring influence on the genre.

Subscription Details and Platform Accessibility

Xbox Game Pass continues to support a broad range of devices for its approximately 35 million subscribers. The Standard plan allows two accounts to play simultaneously, while the Friends & Family plan supports four concurrent accounts. Users can access the service on Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, Android, iOS, Samsung and LG TVs, Meta Quest, and web browsers.

Advertisement

Streaming quality is supported up to 1440p, ensuring a smooth experience across different hardware configurations. Subscription costs vary by tier, with the Essential plan at $9.99 per month, Premium at $14.99, and Ultimate at $29.99. Annual membership codes are available at select retailers, offering alternative payment options. These details highlight the flexibility and value proposition of the service as it navigates content changes.