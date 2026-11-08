Xbox Game Pass Loses 13 Games on November 15, 2026 Including GoldenEye 007

Xbox Game Pass members lose access to 13 titles on November 15, 2026, including GoldenEye 007 and Moonlighter. See the full list of departing games and details on subscription plans.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers must prepare for a significant contraction of the library as Microsoft officially confirms that thirteen titles will be permanently removed on November 15, 2026. This bulk removal event will instantly sever free access to a mix of classic franchises and indie darlings, marking a pivotal moment for the subscription service catalog. Members who wish to preserve their progress or experience these games must purchase them directly before the hard cutoff date arrives. The departure of these titles underscores the rapid rotation cycle that defines the modern gaming subscription landscape.

The specific mechanics of this exodus follow a predictable pattern where additions are staggered while removals happen simultaneously. While five new free games are confirmed for November, their arrival dates are spread across the month as part of the Wave 1 updates. In stark contrast, the thirteen games being removed will disappear at once, forcing players to make immediate decisions about their libraries. This strategy ensures the catalog remains dynamic but places the burden of retention squarely on the consumer. One earlier report had suggested fourteen games might leave that month, but this count was adjusted when Football Manager 26 was identified as an exception to the rule.

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That specific sports simulation title is set to leave the service on November 10, coinciding with the release of its sequel, rather than joining the mid-November batch. Consequently, the final count for the major drop remains firmly at thirteen games, each with distinct release histories and dedicated fan bases. The simultaneous removal of such varied genres suggests a strategic effort to refresh the library rather than a targeted deletion of specific franchises. This approach requires players to prioritize which legacy titles are worth preserving in their personal archives.

The most historically significant title leaving the platform is GoldenEye 007, a seminal entry in the first-person shooter genre that has remained a cultural touchstone since its original console debut. Alongside this classic, members will lose access to Moonlighter, a game that has been available on the service for several years. Moonlighter offers a unique blend of roguelike mechanics and RPG elements that have captivated a dedicated community over its lifecycle. Another departure is Winter Burrow, which was added to the catalog approximately a year ago. This title provides a cozy survival experience that has gained a steady following among players seeking relaxing gameplay loops.

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Among the departing titles, 1000xResist stands out as a highly acclaimed narrative-driven experience that many consider a hidden gem of 2025. This game was added to Xbox Game Pass in November of the previous year, allowing members to experience one of the most praised indie releases of the era. Despite its critical acclaim, the title arguably did not receive the widespread recognition it deserved, making its removal a notable loss for storytelling enthusiasts. The game is known for its complex narrative and engaging gameplay, which many players argue is worth completing before the access cutoff.

Given the finite time window between now and November 15, dedicated fans may need to prioritize their gaming sessions to finish the campaign. The departure of such a critically undervalued title highlights the difficult decisions platforms face when managing licensing agreements and content freshness. For those who have not yet started 1000xResist, the upcoming weeks present a final opportunity to experience this narrative masterpiece without additional cost. Players are encouraged to review the official Xbox Wire announcements to stay informed about both the departing and arriving titles.

This removal event occurs against a backdrop of intense activity in the gaming market during November 2026. While Xbox Game Pass members bid farewell to thirteen titles, other platforms are gaining significant ground with new content. Nintendo Switch 2 owners have already gained the ability to play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, enhancing the handheld ecosystem appeal. The strategic balance between retention and acquisition remains a critical factor for Microsoft as it navigates a competitive landscape.

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for release on November 19, drawing the attention of Xbox and PlayStation players alike. Despite the shrinkage of the Game Pass catalog, Microsoft continues to add new games throughout the month, ensuring that the subscription retains its value proposition. Users relying on the service for entertainment must now balance the loss of these specific titles against the arrival of new additions. The decision to purchase games directly or rely on the subscription model becomes increasingly complex as the catalog evolves monthly.

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The removal of these titles also prompts a review of the current Xbox Game Pass subscription structure, which offers varying levels of access and features. The Standard subscription plan allows two accounts to play simultaneously, while the Friends and Family plan expands this capacity to four concurrent accounts. Streamers and mobile users can benefit from the service support for 1440p streaming, ensuring high-quality gameplay across various devices including ROG Xbox Ally and Android platforms. The compatibility list extends to Samsung and LG TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and web browsers.

With approximately 35 million subscribers, the service continues to be a major player in the gaming industry despite the periodic churn of its library. The pricing structure remains tiered, with Essential plans at 9.99 per month, Premium at 14.99, and Ultimate at 29.99. Annual membership codes are also available at select retailers, providing a cost-effective option for long-term users. As the library changes, subscribers must evaluate whether the current tier meets their needs. The immediate desire to play specific removed titles often forces a re-evaluation of the long-term value of the subscription against the cost of purchasing games individually.