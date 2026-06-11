Xbox Game Pass: Price Hikes, New Tiers, and Bundled Subscriptions

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has been working on making Microsoft's gaming division great again, and one of her biggest steps was slashing the prices of Game Pass tiers. However, the price hike in 2025 didn't sit well with the player base, leading to a sharp decline in subscribers. To fix the mess and make the service more affordable, Xbox decided to lower the prices significantly this year, but at the cost of Day 1 access to Call of Duty. The new Game Pass tiers will be revealed this summer, with rumors suggesting a bundled subscription with Netflix and an ad-supported tier.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has been making the rounds for her efforts to make Microsoft's gaming division great again. One of her biggest steps was slashing the prices of Game Pass tiers, which led to a sharp decline in subscribers.

To fix the mess and make the service more affordable, Xbox decided to lower the prices significantly this year, but at the cost of Day 1 access to Call of Duty. The new Game Pass tiers will be revealed this summer, with rumors suggesting a bundled subscription with Netflix and an ad-supported tier. These changes aim to make the service more flexible and cater to all types of players





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xbox Game Pass Price Hikes New Tiers Bundled Subscriptions Netflix Ad-Supported Tier Flexible Offerings Call Of Duty League Of Legends VALORANT EA Play Fortnite Crew Ubisoft+ Classics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Spurs Make It Interesting with a Game 3 Win: A Post-Game ConversationOn Trump at M.S.G., Victor Wembanyama’s newfound aggression, and how the young Spurs found their footing.

Read more »

LISTEN: ‘GTA 6,’ Xbox Exclusives, Paramount Revs Game Studio and More From Summer Game FestOn today’s 'Daily Variety' podcast, Variety’s Jennifer Maas details the news coming out of Summer Game Fest, the industry’s annual product showcase.

Read more »

Where Winds Meet Launches on Xbox Series X|S and Cloud, Free to PlayNetEase's free-to-play Wuxia action RPG Where Winds Meet is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and cloud gaming. The game has attracted over 80 million players since its 2025 release. The Xbox version features 4K upscaling on Series X, HDR support, and AMD FSR 2. A new expansion, Hidden Mountain, arrives in July 2026. Game Pass subscribers can claim exclusive rewards.

Read more »

Xbox’s next era may start with a painful question about console pricesXbox is putting unusual pressure on its own console business, and a new Xbox Wire post gives players a clear reason to watch for an Xbox price hike. Microsoft says storage and memory prices are climbing fast, while Xbox can’t currently make as many consoles as players want to buy.

Read more »