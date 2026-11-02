Xbox Game Pass November Adds Football Manager 27 Early Access and Gravhounds

Xbox Game Pass subscribers get early access to Football Manager 27 on PC on November 3. The November lineup also includes Gravhounds, Void/Breaker, Warhammer Survivors, and Arkheron.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a substantial roster of new titles arriving this month, with PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate holders receiving priority access to several highly anticipated releases. The service is adding a total of ten free games to the library in November, a month that features a significant surprise for sports simulation enthusiasts. While many of the new entries fit standard genre expectations, the inclusion of Football Manager 27 stands out as a major highlight for soccer fans and strategy gamers alike.

Football Manager 27 Early Access Details

Football Manager 27 is available on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate starting on November 3, providing subscribers with a full week of early access before the standard public release on November 10. This early launch preview is exclusively available for the PC version of the game, meaning console players on Xbox Series X and Series S must wait until the official global release date to play. The inclusion of this title is notable given its position as the second most popular soccer game franchise after FIFA, marking a significant addition to Microsoft's subscription catalog.

Also read Gravhounds Launches on Xbox Game Pass November 2

The launch preview grants players access to new tactical systems designed to deepen team management mechanics. Specifically, the Tactical Tweaks and Tactical Effectiveness systems allow managers to fine-tune their squads with greater precision than in previous iterations of the series. These features represent a technical evolution in how users can strategize and adjust their team formations and player instructions during matches.

Gravhounds and Action Titles Launch Now

Gravhounds is the first brand-new title to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass roster, becoming available immediately for subscribers. This action title supports up to four-person cooperative play and blends tower defense mechanics with third-person shooter gameplay. The game draws comparisons to titles such as Deep Rock Galactic and Helldivers 2, but distinguishes itself through its unique co-op structure and thematic presentation.

Advertisement

The narrative premise of Gravhounds features canine characters as the playable protagonists, offering a lighthearted contrast to the more serious tactical simulation of Football Manager 27. The game has already generated significant fanfare following the release of its demo and a favorable launch on Steam. This immediate availability allows players to engage with the cooperative tower defense mechanics without delay.

Upcoming Releases on November 4 and 10

Roguelite first-person shooter Void/Breaker is scheduled to join the Xbox Game Pass library on November 4. Since its initial release on Steam, the game has received very positive reviews from critics and players for its fast-paced action and procedural generation. This addition provides a robust option for fans of the roguelite genre who prefer shooter mechanics over strategy or simulation.

Warhammer Survivors arrives on November 10, joining the library on the same day as the full public release of Football Manager 27. This title functions as a Vampire Survivors clone but integrates licensed characters from the Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar universes as playable champions. Fans of the Warhammer franchise can expect to control iconic figures in a survival-horde gameplay loop that emphasizes weapon upgrades and character progression.

Strategic Title Arkheron Arrives Late Month

Arkheron is an isometric player versus player title set to release on Xbox Game Pass and other platforms on November 27. The game is distinguished by its nearly infinite build combinations, allowing for deep customization of character abilities and strategies. This release caps off a month of diverse offerings, providing a competitive multiplayer option for those who prefer direct combat over cooperative or single-player experiences.

Advertisement

The November lineup demonstrates the breadth of the Xbox Game Pass service, catering to fans of tactical soccer simulations, cooperative action shooters, and competitive strategy games. PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers benefit from the earliest access to Football Manager 27 and Gravhounds, while other titles roll out in scheduled waves throughout the month. This variety ensures that subscribers have high-quality content to engage with from the beginning of November until the end of the month.