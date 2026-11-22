Xbox Game Pass subscribers face the removal of eight titles on November 30. Learn which games are leaving and how to access them before the deadline.

Microsoft announced via Xbox Wire that eight titles will depart the Xbox Game Pass catalog on November 30. This simultaneous removal marks a significant shift in the service's monthly rotation strategy, impacting subscribers who have not yet completed these campaigns or explored the content libraries.

Game Pass Removals Impact

The Xbox Game Pass service has experienced a busy period of churn, with thirteen games previously removed on November 15. Titles such as Moonlighter, Relic Hunters Legend, Winter Burrow, and 1000xResist exited the platform during that earlier wave. The upcoming November 30 departures represent the second major purge of the month, contrasting sharply with the gradual addition of new titles throughout the rest of November.

Also read The Elder Scrolls Board Game Restocking November 30

The timing of these removals creates a distinct pressure for players. Unlike the staggered arrival of new games, the departure of eight titles happens all at once. This sudden change affects the availability of long-standing catalog entries, forcing users to make immediate decisions about which experiences to prioritize before the access window closes permanently.

Long-Running Titles Exiting

Several of the departing games have remained in the catalog for extended periods. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, for instance, has been available since its addition over a year ago. Its departure signals the end of a long trial period for players who have been utilizing the subscription to experience the title at no extra cost.

Advertisement

Other titles leaving on November 30 have been available for even longer, offering subscribers ample time to engage with the content. These games represent a significant value proposition for the service, providing free access to substantial gaming libraries that would otherwise require full purchase prices.

Alternative Access Strategies

Microsoft has indicated that these games are available for limited-time sales. Subscribers who wish to retain access to specific titles after November 30 can purchase them directly at these discounted rates. This option allows players to complete started campaigns or experience games they missed during their subscription tenure without waiting for potential future re-additions.

For those interested in new content, the Xbox Game Pass catalog continues to expand with recent November additions. Furthermore, Microsoft has already announced the first two games arriving in December. These upcoming titles include cooperative experiences, offering fresh opportunities for social gaming as the platform prepares for the new month.

Platform and Pricing Overview

The Xbox Game Pass ecosystem supports a wide range of devices and subscription tiers. The Essential plan costs $9.99 per month, the Premium tier is $14.99, and the Ultimate package is priced at $29.99. Annual membership codes are available at select retailers for those preferring longer commitments.

Advertisement

Subscribers can play on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, and various mobile and smart TV platforms including Android, iOS, Samsung, LG, and Meta Quest devices. The Standard subscription plan allows two accounts to play simultaneously, while the Friends & Family plan expands this to four concurrent users. Streaming resolution supports up to 1440p, ensuring a high-quality experience across compatible hardware.