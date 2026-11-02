Xbox Game Pass Loses 14 Games on November 15

Xbox Game Pass subscribers face a significant catalog reduction on November 15 as 14 titles leave the service. Key losses include 1000xResist and GoldenEye 007, though a 20% discount remains available.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will experience a substantial reduction in the library starting on November 15, as fourteen titles are scheduled to be removed from the subscription catalog. This wave of departures represents one of the largest single-day losses the service has encountered this quarter, prompting immediate attention from the gaming community. The departure of these games marks the conclusion of their free access period for members, ending a cycle that balanced new additions with necessary rotations.

November 15 Catalog Update Details

The removal of these fourteen games occurs as part of the Wave 1 update for November, a routine process that maintains the equilibrium between incoming and outgoing content. Microsoft confirmed that five new titles will arrive during the same month to offset these exits, including Gravhounds and Warhammer Survivors. However, the simultaneous departure of a dozen-plus games creates a noticeable gap in the available selection, particularly for players who have not yet explored the affected titles. The dates November 15 stands as the final deadline for users to play these games without additional cost.

Also read Gravhounds Launches on Xbox Game Pass November 2

Notable Titles Leaving the Service

Among the most significant departures is the indie hit 1000xResist, which many critics and players consider one of the standout narrative-driven adventures of 2024. This game offers a unique experience with complex storytelling that keeps players engaged through unexpected twists. Other high-profile names exiting the roster include the classic Nintendo 64 port GoldenEye 007 and the action-RPG Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The list also encompasses a variety of genres, ensuring that different types of gamers will feel the impact of this rotation. Titles such as Moonlighter and Winter Burrow are also among those being removed, closing the door on free access for these specific experiences.

Advertisement

Subscriber Impact and Discount Offers

While the loss of free access is definitive, Microsoft is providing a financial incentive for players who wish to preserve their progress or explore these games further. All fourteen titles being removed on November 15 will receive a 20% discount for subscribers immediately after their removal from the Game Pass catalog. This discount offers a cost-effective way to own games like 1000xResist or Winter Burrow permanently, bypassing the subscription model. Players who were interested in starting these games but did not have time will now have the opportunity to purchase them at a reduced rate before prices potentially return to standard retail levels.

Future Rotation and Service Metrics

The Wave 1 removals are expected to be followed by additional changes during the Wave 2 update later in November, suggesting that the catalog reduction is not yet complete. This ongoing rotation continues regardless of other major industry events, such as the anticipated release of GTA 6 on November 19. The service currently supports concurrent play for two accounts on standard plans and four on Friends & Family plans, with streaming capabilities up to 1440p resolution. With approximately 35 million subscribers across Essential, Premium, and Ultimate tiers, the balance of new additions versus removals remains critical for retaining user engagement and satisfying diverse gaming preferences.