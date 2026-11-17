Microsoft announces the first Xbox Game Pass additions for December 2026, featuring The Outlast Trials and Hela: of Mice & Magic. Details on pricing and access tiers included.

Microsoft has officially confirmed the initial wave of titles arriving at Xbox Game Pass in December 2026. The announcement highlights a significant contrast in genres with the addition of The Outlast Trials and Hela: of Mice & Magic. Both titles will become available to subscribers starting on December 1st, 2026. This update represents the second major wave of additions for the November 2026 period.

Core Details On December Title Additions

The Outlast Trials enters the Xbox Game Pass catalog as part of the final iterations of the 2026 lineup. Players can access this survival horror experience on Xbox Series X/S consoles, PC, and through Cloud Gaming. Access to The Outlast Trials requires a Premium, Ultimate, or PC Game Pass membership tier. The game allows players to engage in cooperative multiplayer modes while exploring its narrative. The setting takes place during the Cold War era within a mysterious experimental context.

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Hela: of Mice & Magic arrives as a day-one release on the subscription service. Like its horror counterpart, it supports playback on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and via Cloud Gaming from December 1st, 2026. Ownership of the Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership is required to play Hela. This title offers a three-dimensional co-op adventure experience featuring narrative-driven gameplay. Players control mouse characters exploring various landscapes across Sweden while solving puzzles together.

Stakeholder Positions And Membership Tiers

Microsoft differentiates access levels between these two new additions based on subscription tiers. The Outlast Trials is available to a broader range of members, including those with standard Premium or PC Game Pass plans. Hela requires the higher-tier Ultimate membership or the specific PC Game Pass plan. This distinction creates a dichotomy in the types of experiences available to different subscriber groups. The service continues to rotate titles monthly, following the removal of thirteen titles on November 15th.

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The announcement was made through an official post on Xbox Wire. This communication serves as the primary source for the Wave 2 updates for November 2026. Microsoft acknowledges the constant changes in the catalog, with new games entering and leaving regularly. The company emphasizes the variety of options available to members throughout the rest of November. Seven additional updates are expected before the December 1st rollout.

Real-World Impact And Immediate Availability

Subscribers can begin utilizing these new titles immediately after the December 1st release date. The availability across multiple platforms, including Cloud Gaming, ensures broad accessibility for eligible users. Players do not need to purchase these games separately if they maintain an active subscription. The inclusion of co-op mechanics in both titles encourages shared gaming experiences. This aligns with the service's focus on providing diverse entertainment options for different player preferences.

Standard Xbox Game Pass pricing remains at $9.99 per month for the Essential tier. The Premium tier is priced at $14.99 per month, while the Ultimate tier costs $29.99. These prices apply to monthly subscriptions, though annual codes may be available at certain retailers. The service supports streaming at up to 1440p resolution across compatible devices. Approximately 35 million subscribers are currently using the platform.

Upcoming November Additions And Platform Support

Before December arrives, Xbox Game Pass will introduce several other titles in November. These include Call of the Elder Gods, High on Life 2, and Arkheron. These additions complement the existing library and provide immediate content for members. The platform supports a wide range of devices including ROG Xbox Ally and various smart TVs. Players can also access the service on Android, iOS, Meta Quest, and web browsers.

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The Xbox Game Pass Standard plan allows two accounts to play concurrently. The Friends & Family plan expands this to four concurrent accounts. This flexibility supports households and small groups of friends sharing subscriptions. The consistent rotation of games ensures there is always new content to explore. Members can expect further additions and removals as the year progresses toward 2027.

Future Outlook For The Subscription Service

These December additions are just the beginning of the next month's catalog changes. Microsoft continues to expand its library with a mix of established franchises and new IP. The strategy focuses on providing value through immediate access to high-quality titles. The contrast between horror and adventure genres demonstrates the breadth of the service. Subscribers can look forward to more announcements as the Wave 2 updates continue.

The integration of PC and console experiences remains a core feature of Xbox Game Pass. Cloud Gaming expands the reach to mobile devices and lower-spec hardware. This multi-platform approach ensures that more players can access the latest games. The service remains a central hub for Xbox ecosystem engagement. Members can rely on regular updates to keep their libraries fresh and diverse.