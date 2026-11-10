Xbox Game Pass Adds Thronefall and Hope in the City on November 11, 2026

Thronefall and Hope in the City arrive on Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with Thronefall rated 95% positive on Steam.

Xbox Game Pass members will get two new games on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, according to an official Xbox Wire blog post from Microsoft. The additions are Hope in the City, a story-led mystery investigation game, and Thronefall, a city-building tower defense strategy game. Both are day-one releases on the subscription service.

Hope in the City will be available to Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, so players who do not subscribe to those tiers will not have access through this release. Screen Rant gaming senior writer Bruno Yonezawa calls Thronefall one of the best-rated games on Xbox Game Pass this November, and it is the standout of the two launches.

Also read You can grab three months of Game Pass Ultimate for under $20 per month

Microsoft's subscription service is having a busy month. Gravhounds, Escape Academy: Back 2 School, VOID/BREAKER Version 1.0, Warhammer Survivors, and Football Manager 27 have all been added in November. Xbox Game Pass is also losing 1000xResist and Winter Burrow on November 15, so subscribers should plan their libraries accordingly.

Thronefall is a city-building tower defense strategy game with a minimalist approach, and its title hints at its focus: defending your kingdom from attackers. The premise is simple and direct. During the day, players build and fortify their kingdom and recruit troops. At night, they head into battle to defend it from several waves of enemies who want to take it down.

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The minimalist design lowers the barrier to entry for players who are new to the genre. Because Thronefall is available through the subscription, members can try it without a separate purchase, which makes the November 11 launch especially appealing to casual strategy fans.

On Steam, Thronefall holds a 95% Positive review status based on well over 11 thousand reviews at the time of writing. That level of player approval is a strong signal for prospective players. Steam scores often drop once a game passes its first few thousand reviews, so keeping a rating above 90% at that scale is rare unless the title is exceptionally good.

On OpenCritic, Thronefall has a Top Critic average of 86/100 and a 100% critics recommend rating. These figures show consistent praise from both critics and players, which Screen Rant cites as evidence that the game delivers quality well beyond its indie roots.

The game was credited to GrizzlyGames and Mythwright as co-developers, with Mythwright as publisher in the Xbox Wire material. The Steam listing, however, names GrizzlyGames as both developer and publisher and identifies Unity as the engine. Thronefall had an Early Access release date of August 2, 2023, and a full release date of October 11, 2024.

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The Steam listing also gives Thronefall an ESRB rating of E10+ for Fantasy Violence, supports one player, and carries the Steam Deck Verified label. These details help subscribers know what to expect before they start a kingdom-building run.

Hope in the City is described as a story-led mystery investigation title. It sits alongside Thronefall as one of the two major games the service is adding on the same day, giving Ultimate and PC Game Pass members a fresh narrative option next to the strategy release.

Other titles remain available this month. Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors recently became available for Premium tier members, and VOID/BREAKER has now joined the catalog. Aphelion is set to join the Premium tier catalog in a few days, although no specific date has been given.

Players who do not enjoy city-building tower defense games still have other new releases to explore on Xbox Game Pass this month. Browsing the service library is the most direct way to find them before the November 15 departures take effect.