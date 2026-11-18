Microsoft expands Xbox Game Pass Premium access on November 18. Call of the Elder Gods, High on Life 2, and Roadside Research join the catalog for Premium subscribers.

Microsoft confirmed via the Xbox Wire website that Xbox Game Pass is undergoing significant catalog adjustments on November 18. This date marks a major expansion for the service, as three specific titles are now accessible to members of the Game Pass Premium tier. These additions are part of the broader Wave 2 updates announced for the second half of November.

Three New Premium Tier Games

The primary development on November 18 involves the inclusion of Call of the Elder Gods, High on Life 2, and Roadside Research into the Premium tier library. These games were previously restricted to subscribers of the Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers as day-one releases. The update effectively lowers the access barrier, allowing Premium subscribers to play these titles immediately.

Also read Xbox Game Pass December 2026 Additions: The Outlast Trials and Hela Join Catalog

Call of the Elder Gods serves as the sequel to Call of the Sea, which originally joined the service in May 2026. This Lovecraftian puzzle-adventure game now offers its horror-themed gameplay to a wider audience. The expansion of the tier structure means that players do not need the highest subscription level to enjoy these new releases.

High on Life 2 arrives as a fast-paced first-person sci-fi shooter. It complements the catalog with a distinct action-oriented experience for users. Meanwhile, Roadside Research introduces a co-op gas station simulator where players control aliens. These aliens work undercover as humans to study their habits and behaviors in this unique simulation.

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November and December Game Updates

The Xbox Wire announcement outlines a total of seven new game updates scheduled between November 18 and November 30. The three titles added today represent the first wave of these changes. Additional titles, including Black Jacket and Motorslice, are scheduled to join the Premium tier catalog in the coming days. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and Arkheron are also set for addition in late November.

These upcoming additions follow previously confirmed November 2026 entries such as Gravhounds and Thronefall. Microsoft has also revealed the first games joining Xbox Game Pass in December 2026. While only two titles have been officially named for December, the pipeline suggests a strong continuation of content delivery into the end of the year.

Tier Structures and Pricing Details

Xbox Game Pass operates on a tiered subscription model that determines which games users can access. The Essential plan is priced at $9.99 per month, while the Premium tier costs $14.99 monthly. The highest tier, Ultimate, is available for $29.99 per month. Annual membership codes are occasionally available at certain retailers, though monthly billing remains the standard.

The Essential plan permits two accounts to play simultaneously, whereas the Friends & Family plan supports four concurrent accounts. Streaming quality is capped at 1440p resolution. The service maintains approximately 35 million subscribers across its various tiers. This subscriber base utilizes the platform on devices including Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, and Android or iOS mobile devices.

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Compatibility extends beyond gaming consoles and computers to include Samsung and LG TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and web browsers. This cross-platform availability ensures that the expanded Premium tier content reaches a diverse audience. The November 18 update represents a strategic move to engage more users with high-value content.

The immediate impact of these changes is a broader library for Premium subscribers. Users can now access Call of the Elder Gods, High on Life 2, and Roadside Research without upgrading to Ultimate. This adjustment aligns with Microsoft's ongoing effort to maximize the value proposition of the Game Pass ecosystem. The continued influx of titles through November and into December 2026 reinforces the service's position in the gaming market.