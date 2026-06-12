Xbox Game Pass adds three new day‑one titles to Ultimate, PC and Premium tiers

Three fresh games- a sci‑fi multiplayer adventure, a cozy farming‑deck builder, and a chaotic extraction puzzle-join Xbox Game Pass today, available at no extra cost for Ultimate, PC and Premium members.

Xbox Game Pass has expanded its library across the Ultimate, PC, and Premium tiers with three fresh titles that arrive as day‑one releases for both PC and Xbox Series X. This launch marks one of the larger day‑one drops of the year, giving subscribers the chance to download the new games at no additional cost beyond their existing membership.

While the quantity of titles is notable, the quality follows a familiar pattern for 2026: most day‑one additions from the service have been modest‑profile releases that hover in the low to mid‑70s on Metacritic, occasionally nudging into the low 80s. The three games added today continue that trend, offering varied experiences but lacking the critical acclaim that would set them apart as standout entries.

The first title is a science‑fiction multiplayer adventure developed by System Era Softworks and published by Devolver Digital. Launched in early access, the game is accessible on Premium, PC, and Ultimate tiers. Players assume the role of crew members on the ESS Starseeker, travelling between planets, completing missions, and cooperating to achieve shared objectives.

Because the game is still in early access, it does not yet have a Metacritic score; however, early player feedback on Steam shows a 40 percent approval rating, indicating mixed reception and a steep learning curve for newcomers. The second addition is a cozy‑style adventure from Timberline Studio, where the narrative revolves around feeding the world's caretakers to stave off an impending catastrophe.

Players engage in farming, foraging, and crafting recipes that power deck‑building battles, blending resource‑management mechanics with light strategy. This title is available on the Ultimate and PC tiers and, like the first, lacks a Metacritic rating. Steam users, however, have given it a strong 92 percent approval rating, suggesting that its charming aesthetic and accessible gameplay resonate well with the community. The third game is a multiplayer extraction‑puzzle platformer created by Panic Stations.

It supports up to eight players who navigate a series of sewer‑based levels, battling the Swamp King and striving to transform into the legendary Megafrog by consuming everything in sight. The title is offered across PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers. Although there is no Metacritic score yet, Steam users have awarded it a 90 percent approval rating, reflecting a positive response to its chaotic fun and cooperative design.

Microsoft has not disclosed how long these titles will remain on Game Pass, a common practice that leaves the duration of availability uncertain. While the games are part of the subscription at no extra charge, members who wish to keep them after they leave the service can purchase each title at a 20 percent discount exclusive to Game Pass subscribers.

The community is encouraged to share their thoughts in the comments section or join ongoing video‑game discussions on the platform's forums





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Xbox Game Pass Day‑One Releases Multiplayer Adventure Cozy Farming Game Extraction Puzzle

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