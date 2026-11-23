Xbox Game Pass expands its library on December 1 with day-one releases Hela of Mice & Magic and The Outlast Trials. View key dates and subscription details.

Xbox Game Pass is set to expand its extensive library on December 1 with two major new additions for subscribers. The service, which currently boasts a catalog of 900 titles, will welcome Hela: of Mice & Magic as a day-one release. Simultaneously, The Outlast Trials will join the platform, offering cooperative survival horror gameplay to players across multiple devices.

Hela of Mice Launches as Day-One Release

Hela: of Mice & Magic arrives on December 1 as a day-one title for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming subscribers. Developed by Windup, the studio known for creating Unravel, the game stars a small mouse on a cooperative quest. The narrative follows the character through a vast landscape inspired by the natural beauty of Northern Sweden. The story emphasizes themes of nature, kindness, and triumph, providing a distinct contrast to the service's typical action-heavy lineup.

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This release is free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Players can access the title immediately upon its launch date without any additional cost. The inclusion of Hela further diversifies the genres available on the platform, offering a narrative-driven experience alongside the existing roster of high-octane titles.

The Outlast Trials Brings Co-op Horror to Subscribers

The Outlast Trials, developed by Red Barrels, joins the Game Pass catalog on the same day, December 1. Originally rated highly in 2023, this cooperative survival horror game challenges groups of friends to navigate Cold War-era therapy sessions. The gameplay involves overcoming brainwashing and mind control techniques in a series of horrific scenarios. Players must rely on both physical and mental strength to survive the challenges presented in the game.

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The title is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members. This release adds a significant multiplayer component to the service, allowing users to engage in intense cooperative gameplay with their social circles. The transition from single-player horror to a team-based experience marks a strategic expansion for Red Barrels and the Game Pass library.

World of Tanks Updates and Upcoming Releases

On December 1, World of Tanks players will also receive specific in-game benefits across different platforms. Blitz players on PC will receive their standard monthly bonus, while Modern Armor users on console will get an XP Stock bundle. These updates are designed to help players level up and progress faster within the game ecosystem.

For subscribers eager to access new titles before December, several games are already available. Call of the Elder Gods, High on Life 2, Roadside Research, and Black Jacket can be played immediately at no extra cost. Looking ahead, Motorslice and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are scheduled to join the catalog on November 24. Additionally, Arkheron, a three-person PvP tower-climbing game, will arrive on November 27 as a day-one Game Preview for early access.

Subscription Plans and Catalog Rotation Details

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow as titles are added monthly, but others are simultaneously removed from the library. The following titles are scheduled to depart the catalog on November 30. Subscribers should prioritize playing these games before the cutoff date to avoid losing access.

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The service supports multiple device types, including Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, Android, iOS, Samsung and LG TVs, Meta Quest, and web browsers. The Standard subscription plan allows two accounts to play concurrently, while the Friends & Family plan supports up to four accounts. Streaming resolution reaches up to 1440p across compatible devices.

Pricing for the service varies by tier, with the Essential plan at $9.99 per month, Premium at $14.99, and Ultimate at $29.99. These prices reflect the current subscription structure for the 35 million subscribers active on the platform. Annual membership codes are available at certain retailers for those preferring upfront payment. The combination of day-one releases and rotating library content ensures the service remains a central hub for diverse gaming experiences.