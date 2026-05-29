Xbox Delays Fable to 2027 to Avoid Grand Theft Auto 6 Competition

Xbox has pushed the Fable reboot to February 2027, a decision widely seen as a direct response to the looming launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The move aims to secure a clear release window for the game amid an increasingly crowded 2026 holiday season.

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to dominate the gaming industry during the 2026 holiday season, making it a challenging period for other major titles to launch without being overshadowed.

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V has consistently broken revenue records and maintained a massive player base for over a decade, so anticipation for the next installment is immense. While some games targeting different audiences might still find success, high-profile open-world or long-playtime titles face significant scheduling risks. In a move widely interpreted as a response to this pressure, Xbox has announced a delay for its highly anticipated Fable reboot.

The game, previously slated for an autumn 2026 release, will now launch in February 2027. Xbox stated the change allows the studio to "plan game launches through the holidays" and gives Fable "the dedicated moment it deserves.

" This extra development time will also let Xbox focus on other key releases such as Halo: Campaign Evolved and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. However, industry analysts note that the shadow of Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost certainly a major factor. Launching Fable anywhere near GTA 6's release window risks severe competition for player attention and sales, even though the two games have different settings.

Both are expansive, time-consuming open-world experiences, forcing many gamers to choose where to invest their hours. Xbox's schedule is further crowded with other fall 2026 releases: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set for October 23, gaining a few weeks of head start before GTA 6. Rumors also suggest a Gears of War E-Day release in September, and Minecraft Dungeons 2 is planned for the fall.

If Nintendo proceeds with its rumored Ocarina of Time remake for the same season, the holiday window becomes even more saturated. These factors create a complicated calendar where even a beloved franchise like Fable could get lost. Delaying to February 2027 avoids direct clashes and gives Playground Games additional time to polish the game. While fans must wait longer, the strategic shift appears necessary to maximize Fable's impact in a market increasingly dominated by blockbuster timing.

The situation underscores how a single powerhouse release like Grand Theft Auto 6 can reshape launch strategies across the entire industry, pushing competitors into less crowded windows to protect their own commercial potential





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Fable Delay Grand Theft Auto 6 Xbox Game Release Schedule 2026 Holiday Gaming

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