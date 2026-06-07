Xbox Confirms Release Date for Fable Reboot

Xbox has confirmed the release date for its Fable reboot, which is set to arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and PlayStation 5 on February 23, 2027. The game features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell as the villain Isabel.

Following an unfortunate GTA 6-related delay, Xbox has now officially confirmed the brand-new release date for its long-awaited Fable reboot. The fantasy RPG now arrives on Xbox Series X|S , Steam , and PlayStation 5 on February 23, 2027.

In an excellent new trailer, we also got a look at the game's villain, as well as the return of a familiar face. The new trailer confirmed that award-winning actress Hayley Atwell will star as Isabel, the new villain of Fable. You probably know Atwell best as Agent Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her career spans Black Mirror, Rivals, Mission Impossible, and so much more. She's excellent.

Isabel is described by developer Playground Games as a driven, powerful Hero on a quest to make right a tragic injustice. Driven by grief, Isabel has turned her pain into determination and focus that sets her at odds with The Hero of Briar Hill and Humphry, her one-time guardian. Isabel's conviction that she's not just doing the right thing, but she'll be able to make right any harm she causes along the way makes her a powerful, dangerous enemy.

The game's narrative director, Craig Owens, explains: Hayley's ability to combine vulnerability with strength made her the perfect person to play Isabel, and working with her was a real pleasure. Her desire to really dig into the character and deliver the best possible performance in every scene blew us all away, not just on the performance capture stage but in the voice recording booth, where her classical training was on full display.

Hayley brought a dedication, seriousness and grit to the role that, in many ways, mirrors the character's own. Of course, the cast of Fable is already absolutely stacked with British talent. We're getting titans like Matt King, Susan Wakoma, Richard Ayoade, Natasia Demetriou, and more. Fans of the original Fable will also have noticed an exciting detail: Jack of Blades, the villain of the very first game, seems to be making a return.

Is he related to Atwell's character? We'll find out for sure when the game launches early next year. I for one, can't wait for this new Fable





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