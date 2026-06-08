Xbox Boss Announces Free Consoles for Fans at Xbox FanFest LA

Xbox boss Asha Sharma has redefined fan appreciation by announcing free consoles for fans who attended Xbox FanFest LA on June 7. The 2026 Xbox Games Showcase revealed a series of new and returning titles, and promised a brighter future for the console brand.

Xbox boss Asha Sharma has redefined fan appreciation by announcing free consoles for fans who attended Xbox FanFest LA on June 7. The 2026 Xbox Games Showcase revealed a series of new and returning titles, and promised a brighter future for the console brand.

As part of Xbox's 25th anniversary celebration, a special-edition Series X console featuring a Translucent OG Green design inspired by the original Xbox was unveiled. A new controller modeled after the iconic Duke controller was also revealed. Sharma promised free giveaways of the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console to everyone who had a fan tag on their badge at the Showcase.

Almost everyone at the Showcase had the required tag, meaning Xbox will be sending out hundreds of these consoles once they hit the market. For those who weren't lucky enough, the console and controller will be available for purchase separately or as a bundle starting in November. The collection will be offered in select markets only. Sharma's generosity drew a huge reaction from the crowd at the Showcase-and from fans online as well.

The console itself is beautiful to look at and left fans of the franchise starry-eyed when it was first revealed. The aesthetic is heavily inspired by the original Xbox model, which launched in 2001. The translucent body lets you catch a glimpse of the internal hardware responsible for the magic.

Almost every aspect of the design is meant to remind users of where Xbox started and how far it has come since its inception-from the iconic X logo that lights up green, just as it did on the original console, to the 25th-anniversary logo proudly displayed on the front. We don't know the exact specs yet (except for the confirmed 1TB of storage), but it doesn't take much to guess that it will mirror the standard Series X in terms of hardware and performance.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition controller won't be given out for free, and that's justified considering how it became an immediate hit upon reveal. It comes with the same translucent design as the console, but also features colorful ABXY buttons inspired by the original Xbox controller and bumper accents inspired by the iconic Duke controller. The back shell and battery cover are completely transparent, so you can behold the classic Xbox logo underneath.

Microsoft hasn't revealed the exact release date (just the November release window) or pricing for the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition collection yet. Unless you have won it for free, it definitely won't be a cheap thing to own: considering the limited-edition tag and the exclusive design, the console can be expected to be priced at around $750, and the controller at $100





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