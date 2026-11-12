Xbox Backwards Compatibility Adds 21 Classics Including Star Wars KOTOR

Microsoft expands PC support with 21 new Xbox classics. Titles include Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, TimeSplitters 2, and The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind are now available on Windows 11.

Microsoft has significantly expanded its digital library by adding twenty-one classic Xbox titles to the PC platform through its Backwards Compatibility program. This latest wave of releases includes major franchise entries such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and TimeSplitters 2. The move underscores the company's ongoing commitment to PC gaming despite previous shifts in release strategies.

Expanding The Classic Game Catalog

Earlier this year, Xbox introduced initial titles like BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy to the PC ecosystem. Now, twenty-one additional games from the original Xbox console era are joining this curated selection. The full roster features iconic entries that have not previously been officially supported on the modern Windows platform.

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Unlike the initial batch, many of these newly added titles were already present on PC storefronts like Steam through original PC port versions. However, the new releases are based specifically on the Xbox versions of the software. These versions are distributed exclusively through the Xbox PC platform rather than third-party digital stores.

Key Titles and Game Pass Integration

Among the most significant additions are Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and TimeSplitters 2. These games represent a major addition to the library of classic titles available to modern gamers. The expansion aims to preserve gaming history while making these experiences accessible on contemporary hardware.

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The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind and Grabbed by the Ghoulies are also included in this update. Both titles are available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost. This integration encourages users to explore the broader library without individual purchase requirements for these legacy items.

Technical Requirements and Achievements

Microsoft has implemented technical enhancements to these classic ports, including the addition of achievements. Achievement support has been added to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords, BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, and Conker: Live and Reloaded.

However, the Backwards Compatibility program requires Windows 11 for operation. This requirement excludes users who remain on Windows 10 from accessing these new releases. The policy leaves a segment of the gaming community unable to utilize the updated compatibility features on their existing systems.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Some titles like Grabbed by the Ghoulies are genuinely new introductions to the PC platform. TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is a notable standout as the iconic shooter series was never officially released on PC before this update. TimeSplitters 2 is also considered a newcomer to some degree, although the game can be played inside Homefront: The Revolution via a developer Easter Egg.

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This expansion occurs amidst broader concerns regarding the current state of Xbox operations. Recent reports indicate potential layoffs and uncertainty surrounding projects like Arkane Studios and Marvel's Blade. Despite these challenges, the expansion of the Backwards Compatibility library represents a tangible win for consumers seeking access to classic gaming titles.