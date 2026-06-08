Xbox Announces Major Shift in Strategy, Fallout Exclusivity

Xbox has made a major announcement at Summer Games Fest, revealing a shift in strategy under its new leadership. The company has committed to exclusivity for its upcoming games, including Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, which will not be released on PlayStation. This move has significant implications for major first-party studios, particularly Bethesda and Fallout.

In case you missed all the excitement over the weekend, Summer Games Fest has been hosting all the biggest companies in the space, as they made major announcements that are set to define their next year or more.

On Sunday, Xbox stepped up to the plate, giving fans a better look at what the company's strategy is going to be like under her leadership moving forward. Overall, it was definitely a positive presentation, with some great updates on their upcoming slate of games, as well as the announcement of a special edition console that really brings back the OG aesthetic in a big way.

That wasn't the only news though, and one major announcement could have huge consequences for flagship franchises like Fallout moving forward. Over on the official Xbox website, the company summarized all of the major points from their recent presentation, including a commitment to exclusivity moving forward, marked with confirmation that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution won't be making their way over to the PlayStation at any point.

"As part of our focus on the return of XBOX, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be XBOX console exclusives. These are not timed exclusives. Games already announced for multiplatform releases will stick to that plan – we’re committed to investing in and growing XBOX both on console and beyond," the post reads.

It's certainly a marked change of strategy, and one that Sharma had promised fans she would look into for the company moving forward. In case you haven't worked it out yet, this could have huge consequences for major first party studios under Xbox's control moving forward, most notably with Bethesda and Fallout.

If I had to put my own money on the line, I would personally bet against Fallout 5 never being made available on the PlayStation, but a period of timed exclusivity of a year or more seems a lot more likely now. That would leave millions of players out in the proverbial cold on launch day, whenever that may come around.

Though the idea of not being able to play a new Fallout game at launch is undoubtedly going to be frightening for many, it's probably not worth worrying about just yet. We are likely still years away from a single-player release, with The Elder Scrolls VI still to come first, so best to sit tight and enjoy other games while we wait to hear more.

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