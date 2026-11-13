Microsoft Launches 25 Original Xbox Games on PC and Confirms GTA VI Cloud Release for Xbox One

Microsoft celebrates 25 years of Xbox with PC backward compatibility for 25 classIc games, Xbox Cloud Gaming expansion for GTA VI, and the launch of Xbox Playback for personalized gaming history reviews.

Microsoft has officially opened its 25th-anniversary FanFest tour in Seattle with significant software announcements that reshape the platform's accessibility and library. The celebration marks the culmination of an eight-city tour, bringing the brand back to the city where the original Xbox launched. Key highlights include the expansion of Xbox Backward Compatibility to Windows PC and the confirmation that Grand Theft Auto VI will stream to older Xbox hardware.

Xbox Backward Compatibility now includes twenty-five original Xbox games available for download on PC. This move allows modern players to experience classic titles that defined the early era of the console. The initiative demonstrates Microsoft's ongoing effort to preserve gaming history while expanding the library accessible to the Windows community. These titles join a growing roster of legacy content now playable on modern operating systems.

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In a major accessibility boost, Xbox Cloud Gaming will make Grand Theft Auto VI playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices. The highly anticipated title is scheduled for release on November 19 and will be available via cloud streaming to older hardware. This strategy expands the reach of the blockbuster game to users who might not own the latest consoles. Additionally, the narrative adventure title Stories Untold has also been made available for Xbox One.

Several major Xbox Game Studios titles are receiving special commemorative content to mark the milestone. Halo Infinite will feature a free Winter Update introducing Halo: Campaign Evolved, a cooperative survival mode. Gears of War: E-Day players can claim the Xbox Anniversary Weapons Skin Set, which rotates into the shop on November 17. The skin can be earned through free currency or purchased with premium currency after the rotation date.

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Minecraft players can claim a free OG Green Character Creator item available between November 10 and December 10, 2026. This base skin covers the character in the iconic translucent green associated with the original console. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 owners receive four commemorative liveries for the Boeing 737 MAX, XCub, Hot Air Balloon, and Skyship 600. These designs pay homage to the original Xbox logo and aesthetic.

New console updates for Xbox Insiders will feature rotating home backgrounds and improved library organization. Microsoft has also introduced Xbox Playback, a personalized tool compiling data on first games played, total playtime, and achievements. The feature generates shareable cards to commemorate individual milestones and is rolling out gradually across fifteen countries. Access requires at least one Gamerscore and one minute of qualifying gameplay linked to the user profile.

Looking ahead, Microsoft confirmed development is underway for a new entry in the Wolfenstein franchise. MachineGames is leading production with Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson reprising their roles. Candy Crush Saga is joining the celebration with its Game On! season, adding collectible pins and music from beloved Xbox titles. The event also included hands-on previews for highly anticipated titles such as Fable and DOOM: The Dark Ages.

DOOM: The Dark Ages introduces a recent Slaughter Mode featuring escalating rounds of randomized enemies and bosses. This mode offers an endlessly replayable experience with rewards that stack and grow the more you play. The FanFest tour concludes in Seattle, but the celebration continues through digital channels. The Official Xbox Podcast and ongoing game updates reinforce the brand's dedication to its quarter-century legacy and future growth.