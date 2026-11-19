Taylor was hospitalized after getting hit by a baseball on May 26, 2026.

Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old boy from Maple Shade who was hospitalized after getting hit in the head by a baseball during Little League warmups, died on Wednesday, Xavier Strong and theFor the past five and a half months, the Nation has been lit up by the life of a remarkable 12-year-old boy from Maple Shade, New Jersey, Xavier Taylor.

Xavier Taylor's greatest passion was Jesus. His parents Greg and Mai-Lin faithfully planted the Word of God in his heart, and that seed bore extraordinary fruit. Xavier knew who he was in Christ. He walked by faith, trusted God's promises, and boldly shared the hope of the Gospel with everyone around him.

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His story became far bigger than one family. It became a movement that the Lord trusted the Taylor family to carry. Across the nation, people united in faith. Homes lit up with blue lights for hope.

Baseball bats rested on front porches as symbols of hope. Churches gathered. Communities knelt. Millions believed together, declaring that our God is able.

And He is. From the very beginning, our hope has never rested in an outcome—it has always rested in Jesus Christ. Over these past months, we witnessed the Lord move in ways only He could. Hearts were awakened.

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Lives were transformed. People surrendered their lives to Christ. Prayer filled homes, schools, churches, and baseball fields. A foundation was birthed that will continue proclaiming the Gospel through the game Xavier loved, baseball.

Xavier beat the odds of what doctors said would be impossible. Time after time, Xavier defied expectations and reminded us that God alone has the final word. Every day of his journey became another testimony of God's faithfulness. The greatest miracle is Jesus Christ.

Today, Xavier is completely healed. He is whole. He is free. He is standing in the presence of the Savior he loved so deeply.

What a glorious homecoming it must have been as the gates of heaven opened and Jesus welcomed him with open arms and said, “Well done, good and faithful servant.

" Though only twelve years old, Xavier fulfilled a purpose that many never discover in a lifetime. He was a fisher of men. His faith pointed countless people to Jesus, and his legacy will continue to echo through generations. The seeds planted through his life will continue producing fruit until Christ returns.

As followers of Christ, we grieve because we loved deeply but we do not grieve without hope. Our hope has a name, and His name is Jesus. We know that God's plans are always perfect, His timing is always trustworthy, and His love never fails. Even when we cannot fully understand His ways, we can fully trust His heart.

God is still good. To every person who prayed, to every family who left a porch light on, to every child who placed a baseball bat outside their front door, to every church, every friend, every stranger, every believer who stood with the Taylor family, thank you. You became part of a story that only God could write. Your prayers mattered.

Your faith mattered. Your love mattered. It all mattered. Nothing was wasted.

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Together, we watched the Body of Christ become the hands and feet of Jesus. This is not the end of Xavier's story. It is the beginning of an eternal one. The same God who carried Xavier will continue carrying this family, this ministry, and every life his testimony has touched.

We will continue believing that nothing is impossible with our God. We will continue proclaiming the Gospel. We will continue loving people. We will continue stepping onto baseball fields to tell children and coaches about Jesus, because that is exactly what Xavier would want.

May we all live with the verse Xavier wore proudly on his hat and carried faithfully in his heart: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

" Philippians 4:13 May we honor his life not only by remembering him, but by living with the same bold faith, unwavering hope, and complete trust in Jesus Christ. Please continue to pray for the Taylor family, for everyone who has been impacted by Xavier's life, and for the All Things Foundation as we continue the mission and vision God has entrusted to each one involved with. Until we meet again, Xavier. Your race was ran well.

Your faith never wavered. Your testimony will never be forgotten. And all glory belongs to Jesus Christ. Well done good and faithful servant.

Thank you for being an amazing example of a Christ follower. Thank you for letting us serve along side you. Thank you for being the light that you were on this earth. We will miss you but your legacy will live on.

We love you Xave. Taylor was struck by a baseball on May 26, 2026, and collapsed on the field. He was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in critical condition and was placed on a ventilator. Prayers are pouring in from all over South Jersey and beyond for a 12-year-old boy who was hit in the head by a baseball. NBC10's Kelsey Kushner has the story.