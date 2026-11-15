Xavier Nungaray-Martinez Family Files Claim Against LAUSD Over Student Death

Lilia Nungaray files a negligence claim against LAUSD regarding the death of 17-year-old Xavier Nungaray-Martinez at Franklin High School, citing staff inaction.

Lilia Nungaray filed a damages claim against the Los Angeles Unified School District ( LAUSD) on October 15, 2026, alleging severe negligence in the death of her 17-year-old son, Xavier Nungaray-Martinez. The teenager died on September 30, 2026, after being assaulted at Franklin High School in the Highland Park community of Los Angeles.

Allegations of Staff Inaction During Assault

The legal filing asserts that school employees failed to physically intervene to stop the beating while standing nearby and yelling for the students to cease. Xavier Nungaray-Martinez fled the classroom following the attack but subsequently plunged from a fourth-floor railing to his death. The claim states that staff did not summon school police, security, or administrators during the violence, nor did they separate the assailant from Xavier or provide aid after he fled.

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LAUSD Policy and Security Protocols

LAUSD removed campus police officers in 2021 following the death of George Floyd, replacing them with roving officers who cover multiple schools. According to the district's 2026 policy manual, administrators must request assistance for assaults, while staff are required to call 911 first in life-threatening emergencies. The filing argues these protocols were insufficient to protect Xavier when the assault began in the classroom.

Community Outrage and Memorial Protests

Protests erupted outside the Los Angeles Unified School District building in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. William Amaya, whose daughter died in a separate incident at Reseda Charter High School, participated in the demonstration. Families gathered at a memorial outside Franklin High School, leaving flowers and candles to honor Xavier Nungaray-Martinez and other students lost to violence.

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History of Unreported Bullying and Disputes

The claim details years of unchecked bullying at Franklin High School, including an incident where administrators allegedly blamed Xavier for harassment rather than addressing the perpetrators. This experience allegedly deterred him from reporting further abuse due to fear of punishment. Attorneys from Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP argue that LAUSD's anti-bullying policy discourages reporting by describing bullying as underreported and warning against confusing it with casual language.

Precedents of Student Violence and Fatalities

Attorneys cite the February 17, 2026, death of a 12-year-old student at Reseda Charter High School, who died after being struck in the head with a metal water bottle. The family of that student also filed a claim against LAUSD. The filing emphasizes that the district knew student-on-student violence could be fatal seven months before Xavier Nungaray-Martinez fell to his death following the September 30 assault.