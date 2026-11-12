LAUSD Faces Legal Claim Over Xavier Nungaray-Martinez Death as Bullying Dispute Intensifies

Lilia Nungaray has filed a damages claim against LAUSD over her son's death at Franklin High School, a required first step toward a possible lawsuit.

Lilia Nungaray -Martinez has initiated legal proceedings against the Los Angeles Unified School District by filing a formal claim for damages. The filing represents the first concrete step toward a potential lawsuit regarding the death of her 17-year-old son, Xavier Nungaray-Martinez. This action follows the tragic incident at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park.

Xavier Nungaray-Martinez died after jumping over a railing from a fourth-floor walkway. His death occurred in the immediate aftermath of a violent classroom altercation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officially ruled the death a suicide. The ruling cited multiple blunt traumatic injuries to his head and torso as the cause.

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The legal claim was sent to the district by attorneys at the prominent law firm Panish, Shea, Ravipudi LLP on October 19. Under California state law, families must file this preliminary claim with a public agency before pursuing litigation. This requirement ensures the agency has an opportunity to address the allegations before any court action begins.

The district has exactly 45 days to respond to the claim. That deadline is set for December 3. If the Los Angeles Unified School District fails to act by this date, the claim is automatically considered rejected. This rejection would legally clear the path for a formal lawsuit in court.

The school board has already referred the claim to the district's Office of Risk Management and Insurance Services for review. However, the official report did not detail the specific allegations contained within the legal filing. This lack of detail leaves the precise scope of the legal challenge currently undefined to the public.

Spencer Lucas, a trial lawyer and partner at the representing firm, stated that no parent should endure such an unimaginable loss. He emphasized that schools have a fundamental responsibility to protect children entrusted to their care. Lucas insisted this responsibility cannot be taken lightly in cases involving student safety and supervision.

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Lucas argued that the circumstances surrounding Xavier's death raise serious questions about student safety protocols. He stated that the legal team intends to hold the district accountable for any failures that contributed to the tragedy. The goal is to uncover the truth and pursue meaningful changes to prevent similar losses.

Video evidence of the final moments shows a classmate taunting Xavier and repeatedly punching him. An elderly teacher was seen trying to intervene in the classroom confrontation. Xavier then ran into an outdoor hallway with the other student following closely behind him.

William Amaya, Xavier's father, has publicly insisted that bullying was a significant factor in his son's death. He stated he does not believe anyone in their right mind would jump from the fourth floor. Amaya has consistently maintained that his son was not suicidal and had future plans.

Amaya is not currently together with Xavier's mother, Lilia Nungaray-Martinez. It remains unclear whether Amaya has retained his own legal representation for the ongoing proceedings. The division in the family's legal approach adds complexity to the situation.

The Los Angeles Police Department has cast doubt on the bullying narrative. Police sources stated in October that detectives have not identified evidence establishing a direct connection between bullying allegations and the student's death. This official stance contradicts the family's primary argument.

Police sources further told the California Post that witnesses indicated Xavier may have started the initial fight. Based on these witness accounts, an arrest for the other student is considered unlikely by investigators. The other student involved in the incident has not been identified or charged.

Investigators are currently awaiting a toxicology report to finalize their assessment. Police sources cautioned that this preliminary assessment is not final and could change as more evidence emerges. The toxicology results are expected to provide critical context for the events leading to the jump.

Amaya, a Franklin High School alumnus, has blamed the district's 2021 decision to replace campus police officers. He argued that this change led to the hiring of school climate coaches instead of law enforcement. Amaya has claimed that safety conditions at Franklin High School have worsened under this new model.

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The family's legal claim and subsequent public protests have put this staffing decision under renewed scrutiny. Activists and parents argue that the removal of police officers has negatively impacted campus security. The legal proceedings will likely examine whether this policy change contributed to the tragedy.

The next major milestone in this case is the district's response deadline on December 3. If the Los Angeles Unified School District rejects the claim or lets the deadline pass, the legal battle moves to the courtroom. This will be the first formal legal test of the allegations regarding supervision at Franklin High School.

Protests outside the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters continue to draw public attention. These demonstrations highlight the ongoing frustration among parents regarding student safety. The community remains divided on the appropriate measures to prevent such tragedies.

The legal team's commitment to pursuing accountability suggests a lengthy and complex legal process. Spencer Lucas emphasized the need for meaningful changes to school safety protocols. The outcome of this claim could set a precedent for how similar incidents are handled in the future.

As the December 3 deadline approaches, all parties await the district's official response. The rejection or acceptance of the claim will determine the next steps in this high-profile case. The public interest in the matter remains high as the community seeks answers.

The involvement of the high-powered law firm Panish, Shea, Ravipudi LLP indicates the seriousness of the allegations. The firm specializes in litigating complex catastrophic personal injury cases. Their involvement suggests a rigorous legal strategy aimed at maximizing accountability.

The case highlights the ongoing tensions between school safety policies and parental expectations. The replacement of police with climate coaches remains a contentious issue in Los Angeles. The outcome of this lawsuit may influence future staffing decisions across the district.

As the investigation continues, the family seeks closure and justice for Xavier Nungaray-Martinez. The legal proceedings will serve as a platform to examine the adequacy of supervision at Franklin High School. The community watches closely as the timeline progresses toward the response deadline.