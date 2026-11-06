Xavier Becerra Vows to Reimplement Biden's Open Border Policies and Defends Undocumented Immigrants

California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra defends migrants and criticizes ICE during his inaugural address, highlighting the state's large immigrant population.

California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra delivered his inaugural address by explicitly vowing to reimplement former President Joe Biden's open border policies. In his first major public statement since securing his election victory, the incoming Democratic governor positioned himself as a fierce defender of immigrant rights and an opponent of current federal enforcement strategies.

Becerra took direct aim at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by name, labeling the federal agency as mercenaries. He argued that the tactics employed by these agents are fundamentally at odds with the values of the state. His message emphasized that migrants from all backgrounds deserve access to the American dream and should not face deportation.

Also read Former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wins California governor’s race

The Governor-elect insisted that the American dream is undeportable and directly contrasted his vision with the policies of President Donald Trump. He claimed that the current federal administration's approach to immigration is un-American. This rhetorical stance was designed to galvanize his political base while drawing a clear line between state and federal jurisdiction over immigration matters.

Becerra outlined a strategy of active resistance against federal policies he deems harmful to Californians. He declared that there is a new sheriff in town who possesses both a law degree and a union card. He warned that anyone attempting to target California or its residents would face a significant legal and political fight.

Advertisement

He broadened the definition of a Californian to include all residents, explicitly stating that undocumented individuals are part of this collective identity. This inclusive definition serves as the foundation for his claim that the California dream is universal and non-negotiable. By framing immigration enforcement as an attack on all state residents, he aims to unify diverse populations under a single political banner.

Becerra rolled out a series of new rights he plans to protect under his administration, framing them as essential freedoms. He listed freedoms such as the right to see a doctor, the ability to unionize, and the right to make personal decisions about one's body. These declarations were presented as necessary safeguards against a threatening political climate.

The Governor-elect also emphasized environmental and safety freedoms, including the right to breathe clean air and walk streets without fear of gun violence. Notably, he included freedom from ICE mercenaries in this list of fundamental rights. This comprehensive list of freedoms was intended to resonate with voters who feel increasingly vulnerable to federal overreach.

The political stance taken by Xavier Becerra is deeply rooted in the demographic reality of California. The state has more foreign-born residents than any other U.S. state, which significantly shapes its political landscape. Recent reports indicate that the state is home to 10.9 million immigrants, representing a substantial portion of the foreign-born population nationwide.

Advertisement

Data from 2024 reveals that 28 percent of California's population is foreign-born, the highest share of any state. This figure is more than double the national average for other states, which stands at 13 percent. Such statistics underscore the importance of immigration issues in California politics and explain the focus of the Governor-elect's address.

Furthermore, the report noted that almost half of California children have at least one immigrant parent. This high percentage of mixed-status families highlights the immediate impact of federal immigration policies on the state's youth. Xavier Becerra's emphasis on protecting these families aligns with the demographic composition of the electorate he represents.