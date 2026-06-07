Xavier Becerra Leads California Gubernatorial Primary as Latino Vote Looms Large

Democratic former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra advances to the November ballot, while Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer vie for the second slot in California's governor race amid extended mail‑in counting and a DOJ observation mission.

Democrat Xavier Becerra has emerged as the front‑runner in California's gubernatorial primary, securing a place on the November ballot while facing a contested race for the second nomination spot between Republican Steve Hilton and fellow Democrat Tom Steyer .

Becerra, 68, would become the first Latino governor of California since the state's last Latino chief executive stepped down in 1875, a milestone that resonates in a state where roughly 41 percent of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino. In a victory statement Becerra declared, "The people of the great state of California, in the greatest nation on Earth, have spoken - loudly and proudly. We will not be bought. We will not be bullied.

And we are never backing down.

" His political résumé includes service as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden and a tenure as California Attorney General, positions that have bolstered his profile among a diverse electorate seeking representation and continuity of progressive policies. Republican contender Steve Hilton, a 56‑year‑old British‑born former Fox News commentator who once worked for former British Prime Minister David Cameron, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Despite Trump's endorsement, the governor's race remains a daunting prospect for any Republican, as the last statewide victory for a GOP candidate in California occurred in 2006. Hilton briefly led the early vote count, a phenomenon attributed to the tendency of Republican voters to cast their mail‑in ballots earlier than Democrats, who often wait longer to decide among a broader slate of candidates.

The New York Times noted that this early lead likely reflects the staggered timing of ballot submission rather than a decisive shift in voter sentiment. The third major contender, Tom Steyer, also 68, is a New York‑born billionaire philanthropist, climate activist, and former 2020 presidential candidate. Steyer's campaign focuses on environmental stewardship, economic equity, and campaign finance reform, positioning him as a progressive alternative to Becerra for voters seeking bold policy action on climate change and social justice.

The primary's extended counting period is a product of California's reliance on mail‑in voting, which can stretch the tabulation and certification process to up to 30 days, as mandated by state law. In the wake of allegations from former President Trump that the ballot count was being manipulated, the Department of Justice dispatched a federal prosecutor to Los Angeles County to observe the ballot‑processing operations.

Los Los Angeles County registrar‑recorder Mike Sanchez confirmed that the assistant U.S. attorney was briefed on the public observation program and participated in a walkthrough of the processing center. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber reiterated the state's commitment to thoroughness and transparency, stating that every ballot will be properly counted and accounted for.

As the primary concludes, Californians await the final certification of results, which will determine whether Becerra, Hilton, Steyer, or another candidate will represent the nation's most populous state in the governor's mansion next November





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