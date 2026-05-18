Xavier Becerra Dodges Criticism Amid Mounting Attacks on His Record

Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra has successfully dodged weeks of criticism about his record and avoided discussing the allegations and charges in depth.

Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra dismisses criticism after dodging weeks of scrutiny over his record. He faces sensitive political climate with sexual assault allegations and charges related to a campaign finance scandal .

Democratic strategist Dana Williamson has been indicted for paying his former chief of staff. Beacera's confident position in the polls and fundraising surge help him avoid discussing criticism in detail. Despite attacks, his campaign remains unscathed due to being at the top of the polls





CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xavier Becerra Dodges Criticism Criticism Of His Record California Governor San Francisco Democratic Frontrunner Investing In Fossil Fuels Sexual Assault Allegations Campaign Finance Scandal Arrested Strategist Dana Williamson Investing In Untrusted Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xavier University's Grads Pay Tribute to Fallen Graduate After Shooting IncidentCincinnati's Xavier University held a graduation ceremony despite the loss of an MBA graduate student who was shot and killed, and the students wore commemoration pins.

Read more »

Xavier Becerra's Criticism and Reaction to Praise Amid ScrutinyThe article discusses the criticism and backlash faced by Xavier Becerra, a former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, following a video praising him. The criticism raises questions about his involvement with the Church of Scientology and his role in protecting the organization.

Read more »

Xavier Becerra’s plan to inflate California’s housing pricesAnd how would Becerra pay for this?

Read more »

Former Newsom chief of staff pleads guilty in scheme to pay Becerra aideGov. Gavin’s ex-chief of staff Dana Williamson pleads guilty to fraud just weeks before the primary. She'll also pay the IRS $500,000.

Read more »