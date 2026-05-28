Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton lead the pack in the race for California governor, new poll shows

With just days to go until the June 2 primary election, a new poll is shedding some light on which candidates for California governor are pulling ahead.

With just days to go until the June 2 primary election, a new poll is shedding some light on which candidates for California governor are pulling ahead.show five candidates have double-digit support.

Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are solidly at the top of the pack, followed by Democrat Tom Steyer, Republican Chad Bianco and Democrat Katie Porter. According to the survey, Becerra is polling at 23% and Hilton is polling at 20%, followed by Steyer at 15%, Bianco at 13% and Porter at 12%. No other candidates are polling in double digits.

"There are a couple of things that we look at. We look at support in any given poll, and we look at whether there's been movement as we get closer to the election," said.

"It's still possible that there could be two Democrats that come out on top. It wouldn't be the first time that's happened in a statewide race, but at this point, it's Becerra and Hilton.

"The leading contenders in the race for California governor gathered for a debate for the sixth and final time before the June 2 primary. Amber Alert for missing girl tied to death of child's mother; father ID'd as person of interest





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