Xavier Becerra And Karen Bass Campaign Together As California Early Voting Hits 6.4 Million Ballots

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra appeared with Mayor Karen Bass in Los Angeles, while rival Steve Hilton campaigned in Compton on election eve, Nov 2, 2026, as early voting totals surged.

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at the Homegirl Cafe in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, November 2, 2026, for a critical pre-voting day appearance. The high-profile event drew dozens of customers and staff, highlighting the restaurant's mission to provide on-the-job training to ex-gang members and formerly incarcerated individuals. Becerra, the Democratic frontrunner, used this final opportunity to connect with voters just hours before the general election.

Becerra greeted attendees with a focus on community support and shared political history, specifically mentioning his appreciation for the cafe's menu item, chilaquiles. Mayor Bass endorsed Becerra as the next governor of California, citing their past service as colleagues in the House of Representatives. She expressed confidence in his ability to lead the state, stating she knew he would do a wonderful job based on their prior collaboration on the Hill.

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Republican candidate Steve Hilton focused his final campaign efforts on economic affordability during an event in Compton on the same day. The former Fox News host renewed his pledge to reduce gas prices to three dollars per gallon. He engaged with local residents, including a woman who responded positively to his message with the phrase, Sí claro. Hilton emphasized that lowering energy costs would be a central pillar of his administration if elected.

Election data released by the California Secretary of State showed a significant jump in early ballots as of early Monday afternoon. A total of 6.4 million ballots had been returned, marking a 17 percent increase compared to the 5.47 million returned on the day before the November 2022 midterm election. Democrats led the pack with roughly 3 million ballots, representing 51 percent of the total returns.

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Republicans accounted for about 1.62 million ballots, or 28 percent, while voters with no party preference or other affiliations returned roughly 1.25 million ballots, making up 21 percent. This surge in participation underscores the intense engagement from all sides of the political spectrum as the race reaches its climax. The higher turnout compared to previous midterms suggests a highly motivated electorate ready to make decisive choices.

With the race intensifying, candidates launched their final push across different regions of the state. Hilton, who is currently trailing by double digits in recent polls, planned a final campaign rally on Monday evening at Pier Plaza and Amphitheater in Huntington Beach. Meanwhile, Mayor Bass faces a competitive reelection bid against challenger Nithya Raman. The convergence of these final events underscores the high stakes and close margins expected in the California governor race on Tuesday.