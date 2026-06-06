Xavier Becerra advances to November runoff in California governor’s race

Former Biden cabinet member Xavier Becerra is headed for a November showdown after making his way into the top tier of California’s gubernatorial primary, according to the Associated Press.

Former Biden cabinet member Xavier Becerra is headed for a November showdown after making his way into the top tier of— fell behind with 26.4% of the vote, while Becerra held a razor-thin lead with 26.7% of the vote, according to AP.

Former Biden cabinet member Xavier Becerra is headed for a November showdown after making his way into the top tier of California’s gubernatorial primary, according to the Associated Press. The ex-Health and Human Services secretary made up significant ground on Republican frontrunner Steve Hilton as late-arriving ballots continued to be counted across the state.

Meanwhile, Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer remained in third place with 21% of the vote, while Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held onto fourth place with 10.7% of the vote. As of Friday afternoon, nearly 22,000 votes separated the two candidates in a race that has tightened dramatically since Election Day.

The narrowing gap comes as Democratic and left-leaning voters, who historically return ballots later, continue to have their votes counted — a trend expected to benefit the former state attorney general. Meanwhile, Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer remained in third place with 21% of the vote, while Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held onto fourth place with 10.7% of the vote.

Former Biden cabinet member Xavier Becerra is headed for a November showdown after making his way into the top tier of California’s gubernatorial primary, according to the Associated Press. The ex-Health and Human Services secretary made up significant ground on Republican frontrunner Steve Hilton as late-arriving ballots continued to be counted across the state.

Meanwhile, Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer remained in third place with 21% of the vote, while Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held onto fourth place with 10.7% of the vote.





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