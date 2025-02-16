Xander Bogaerts Embraces Pressure in Padres' Quest for a Title

Xander Bogaerts, after a successful run with the Boston Red Sox, is now trying to lead the San Diego Padres towards their first World Series victory. In this article, we explore Bogaerts' approach to the pressure of high expectations, his commitment to his prime years, and the high hopes surrounding him and Manny Machado.

Xander Bogaerts looks on before batting during Padres spring training workouts at the Peoria Sports Complex on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Peoria, Ariz.. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune) PEORIA, Ariz. — The runs began near the Alhambra Casino three or four mornings a week throughout November and December.

For six or sometimes eight or nine kilometers, Xander Bogaerts would run on the strand that winds along the white sand and clear water fronting the string of resorts on the west coast of Aruba.“I feel really, really young,” Bogaerts said this week. “I ran a lot. … This offseason was a very different one than a lot of ones that I have. When I tell you I ran a lot, man, I ran a lot. I ran a lot.”His age. He brought it up. So let’s go there.Not that anyone is getting younger, but a 32-year-old baseball player who is due $25 million per season over the next nine years is exactly the sort of character one has in mind when it is said, “He’s not getting any younger.”“Yeah,” he said. “I’m very realistic.” Xander Bogaerts looks on during Padres spring training workouts at the Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Peoria, Ariz.. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune) The Padres are paying him, he acknowledged, “for this now, the first part” of the 11-year, $280 million contract he signed before the 2023 season.It’s not just him. From the time they are 34 through their age-40 season, Bogaerts and Manny Machado will make a combined $65 million per year. The time to make the contracts worth it is now. “These are our prime years,” Bogaerts said. “… We know that this is our time, and that’s why we work so hard and we push so hard for it to be now. I mean, I’m not saying that you don’t want to be good at 35, 36, 37, but you know that these are the prime years, because this is what we kind of built our roster for. … These are our prime years that we’re very aware of.” Baseball players generally are nowhere near the same performers after their mid-30s (or sometimes early 30s). So the Padres are essentially paying now and later for what they hope to get now. Put another way: Win a World Series before the virtually inevitable decline, and most everyone can agree it was worth whatever anyone was paid. And that is the natural lens through which Bogaerts’ contributions are being viewed by many who see the start of his time with the Padres as a disappointment.Xander Bogaerts bats during Padres spring training workouts at the Peoria Sports Complex on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Peoria, Ariz.. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune) Sure, his having the 48th-highest WAR and 68th-highest wRC+ in MLB over the past two seasons would be seen differently if his average salary were not the 22nd-highest among MLB position players. Certain expectations also are inherent when a player arrives in town with two World Series rings and having won five Silver Sluggers as the American League’s best-hitting shortstop and hit .299 with an .835 OPS over the previous eight seasons. “I think some of it has to do with you coming to a city that has not won,” Bogaerts said. “I’ve been a part of some winning teams, championship teams with the Red Sox. So I don’t know if it’s like you’re (supposed to be) like kind of a savior.”He spent the first decade of his career as a prominent player in a place where the ghosts of past greats are omnipresent and generations of fans have lived and died with the local nine and the past 23 seasons have seen three World Series parades. “For me, it’s a little different,” he said. “Because I was in a city and on a team that, bro, I mean, I get it can be hard on me here, but over on that side, I mean, it’s a little different, because they expect that every day. That’s how they are. Coming here is kind of the same, but I think it’s a little bit more because of the want to win badly. And that’s something that I respect and I understand. Like, they want it so bad. “They’ve never won here. I say ‘they,’ but I mean ‘we’ because I’m a part of it now. We’ve never won here. It’s like every year we come up just short if we ever make it, or are we just short (of making) the playoffs. And I think that creates a lot of frustration. The kids come to a ballpark, the grandparents, the dads, they’re (getting) old and have never witnessed anything.” Xander Bogaerts fields ground ball as Tyler Wade and Eguy Rosario wait behind him during Padres spring training workouts at the Peoria Sports Complex on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Peoria, Ariz.. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)“I would consider myself a big piece,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of doing when everything is right. And I always have that expectation of myself. I set the standard for myself.”After dealing with a wrist issue much of May and June, a strong second half helped Bogaerts finish 2023 with a .285 average and .790 OPS. His





