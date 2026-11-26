The French defender has made some questionable decisions throughout his time at Chelsea.

Wesley Fofana landed himself in hot water. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has criticized both the timing and the content of a recent interview from center back Wesley Fofana, who has apologized for his comments.

While he may have fallen victim to mistranslation and a lack of context on social media, Fofana still drew frustration from fans for a revolving around his penalty miss against Liverpool earlier this season and the lofty nature of his salary in an interview which had not been authorized by the club.in which Fofana, alongside others, has struggled on the pitch. Alonso admitted he was not particularly impressed.

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“Absolutely, we have addressed that with him and for sure it was unfortunate,” Alonso explained. “He apologized, he knows it was not right the moment, it was not right the content, we are here to take things seriously and he said that it’s not going to be repeated. “We know that it’s something that we don’t want, these kind of things, and they are not going to be repeated for sure.