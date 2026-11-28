Chelsea's managerial stability is under scrutiny as Xabi Alonso endures a sixth Premier League loss against Nottingham Forest, exposing defensive frailties and offensive regression despite strong financial backing.

Chelsea’s quest for some vague form of managerial consistency is likely to keep Xabi Alonso in the job for a bit longer, but the club’s current dire run of form has reportedly led to “nervous times” at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso was hired in the summer as the central figure around which BlueCo’s chaos could be tethered in the search of stability. The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss was given the instructive title of manager, rather than head coach, and convinced the club to ditch its policy on only recruiting embryos.

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Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca was the only manager given more money to spend this summer than Alonso.against Nottingham Forest represented Alonso’s sixth Premier League loss of the season already. The once-vaunted tactician needed just 12 games to rack up that dirty half-dozen—even his much-maligned predecessor, Liam Rosenior, took 13 games to amass as many defeats.retain their faith in a coach five months into a four-year contract, there isn’t an overwhelming mountain of evidence suggesting the club’s fortune may soon change.