Magik and Juggernaut team up with Madelyne Pryor to stop a Limbo demon uprising in X-Orcists, bringing occult horror to Marvel's X-Men titles.

Marvel Comics has expanded its dark fantasy lineup with the debut of X-Orcists, a new series launching on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The comic introduces a fresh chapter of occult horror within the X-Men universe, distinct from recent high-profile titles like X-Men: Shadows of Tomorrow and Inglorious X-Force.

The narrative begins with a violent carnival massacre in Texas, perpetrated by a demon originating from the dimension of Limbo. This incident sets the stage for a complex supernatural mystery that intertwines political intrigue with visceral body horror, immediately drawing readers into a world where the boundaries between the mundane and the mystical are dangerously thin.

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The Limbo Demon and the Texas Massacre

The initial core trio of X-Orcists consists of Illyana Rasputin, known as Magik; Cain Marko, known as Juggernaut; and Madelyne Pryor, formerly the Goblin Queen of Limbo. The story opens with Magik and Juggernaut arriving at the scene of the carnage, where they initially suspect Madelyne of orchestrating the deaths. Their assumption stems from her long-standing reputation and her historical connection to the demonic entities of Limbo.

However, the plot quickly reveals that the demon responsible for possessing the victim, Flint Callahan, is acting independently. When the entity violently emerges from Callahan's flesh, it resists Madelyne's telepathic powers. This display of force demonstrates that the demon operates outside her direct control, complicating the initial conflict and forcing the heroes to reassess their alliances and suspicions.

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An Unlikely Alliance for Revenge

As the mystery deepens, it becomes apparent that a suspected uprising within Limbo is turning demons loose on Earth behind Madelyne's back. Despite her immense distrust of the Jean Grey clone, Magik finds common ground with Madelyne. Both characters share a desperate desire to stop the chaos; Madelyne seeks to quell the rebellion threatening her reign, while Magik demands revenge for the demon forcing her to kill an innocent person.

Juggernaut, whose trust in Magik has been earned through repeated acts of heroism, remains loyal to the team. His presence provides a crucial stabilizing force as Magik and Madelyne unite. The team must act swiftly, as the demonic uprising is eager to slaughter innocents, and the window to stop the escalating violence is rapidly closing before further collateral damage occurs.

Occult Threats and New Allies

The threat extends beyond the immediate demon attack, with cultists in Chester, Massachusetts, summoning Selene Gallio, the White Queen of the Morlocks. Selene serves as a formidable villain whose psychic vampire abilities pose a significant challenge to the X-Orcists. The introduction of Selene signals that the conflict will involve high-stakes magical confrontations and deep lore from the X-Men mythos.

Issue number two of the series already sets the stage for a multi-front battle, teasing the arrival of Bloodline, the daughter of Blade. Bloodline is expected to join the team, bringing additional combat prowess to help exorcise demons. This is a critical necessity, as the current method of exorcism results in killing the host, making every encounter a morally complex and deadly struggle for the team.

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The Future of X-Men Dark Fantasy

X-Orcists represents a significant addition to Marvel's recent output of dark fantasy titles, following the gothic and cosmic horror themes established by Midnight X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man series. The series promises to deliver a mix of occult intrigue and action, appealing to fans who enjoy the supernatural aspects of the X-Men saga.

The creative team of Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta is crafting a narrative that balances character dynamics with external threats. The protective bond between Magik and Juggernaut will keep them fighting closely to minimize collateral damage, while Madelyne faces increasing pressure to answer for the chaos unfolding in her name.

As Selene Gallio potentially takes hold behind the scenes, new threats could emerge rapidly. The series distinguishes itself from the somber tone of Midnight X-Men by offering an encouraging start with high-energy conflicts. This new release ensures that the X-Men universe continues to evolve with thrilling, darker tales that explore the consequences of magic and power.