X-Men United #4: Internal Drama and Tabletop Training at Graymatter Lane

In X-Men United #4, the mutant team faces internal conflicts as doubts and fears arise among friends and lovers, while Iceman introduces a unique training method using tabletop role-playing games.

Marvel Comics releases X-Men United #4 on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026, written by Eve L. Ewing with art by Tiago Palma. The issue focuses on the mutant sanctuary Graymatter Lane , which was designed to be impervious to all external threats, whether psionic, military, or demonic.

However, the story reveals that the greatest dangers are not from outside but from within. Doubts and fears emerge among friends and lovers, threatening to tear the team apart from the inside.

Additionally, someone keeps calling Emma Frost repeatedly, adding to the tension. Meanwhile, Iceman decides to implement an unconventional training method: a tabletop role-playing game session that requires participants to bring their twenty-sided dice. This blend of personal drama and quirky training highlights the unique challenges facing the X-Men as they try to maintain unity in a world that fears them.

The preview pages show Iceman manifesting what appears to be an Ancient Orc Oaken Arclight demon for the gaming session, emphasizing the whimsical yet serious approach to team building. Ewing's writing continues to explore the emotional depth of the characters, showing how even superpowered individuals struggle with communication and trust. Graymatter Lane, introduced as a safe haven, becomes a pressure cooker for unresolved issues.

The constant calls to Emma Frost suggest a mysterious external pressure, possibly from someone close to her. This subplot adds a layer of mystery to the issue. The art by Palma brings the emotional conflicts to life with expressive faces and dynamic layouts, contrasting the sterile environment of the fortress with the chaotic inner lives of the mutants.

The use of tabletop gaming as a training method is a clever narrative device that allows for character interaction and conflict resolution in a controlled environment. Iceman, known for his humor and creativity, uses the game to force his teammates to work together and think strategically.

However, the real test will be whether they can transfer those lessons to real-world situations. X-Men United #4 promises to be a character-driven issue that balances action, drama, and a touch of absurdity. With the team facing internal strife and an unknown caller, the issue raises questions about trust and vulnerability in a community of outcasts. Fans of character-focused storytelling will appreciate the deeper dive into the psyches of these beloved mutants.

The issue is a reminder that even the strongest defenses can be breached by the emotions they are meant to protect. Ewing and Palma craft a narrative that resonates with anyone who has ever felt isolated despite being surrounded by others. The X-Men have always been metaphors for marginalized groups, and this issue leans into that theme by exploring the internal fractures that can occur when people feel unsafe even within their own safe spaces.

The repeated calls to Emma suggest that no one is truly unreachable, and that the past always has a way of catching up. Iceman's D&D session serves as a bonding exercise but also as a distraction from the looming tensions. The issue does not resolve these conflicts but sets the stage for future developments. With its sharp writing and emotive art, X-Men United #4 is a must-read for anyone invested in the emotional lives of mutants.

The creative team delivers a story that is both intimate and expansive, proving that the most epic battles are often fought within the heart





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