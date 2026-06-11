X-Men's Resurgence in 2026 and Jean Grey's Potential Involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The X-Men have been Marvel's secondary superhero team, but their return in 2026 and the potential involvement of Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day are significant developments.

Ever since the 2010s, the Avengers have been Marvel 's primary superhero team, but the X-Men are anything but obscure heroes. Their return in just a few weeks will be the start of a new era for this iconic group.

After an impressive debut in early 2024, X-Men '97 will return for its second season on July 1, following up on the open-ended conclusion. Having received excellent reviews the first time around, X-Men '97 looks set to excel once again after a two-year hiatus. The hit series is modern in terms of animation quality and gritty storytelling, but it also has a similar aesthetic to the classic 90s show that proved extremely popular.

As a result, X-Men '97 season 2 will feature countless heroes and villains, new and only, many of which haven't been seen on screen for quite some time. Assuming the upcoming nine episodes are as good as the previous ten, fans will be in for an absolute treat, helping a new generation connect with these beloved Marvel icons.

However, this is only the beginning of X-Men's resurgence in 2026, as there may be another superhero project set to feature a central character from the franchise. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also be released in July, and despite there being no official confirmation that Jean Grey will appear, there have been heavy rumors about her involvement.

Ever since Sadie Sink joined the cast, theories about who she could be playing have been rampant, with Jean emerging as the most logical choice





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Marvel X-Men Spider-Man Jean Grey 2026 Resurgence Animation Quality Gritty Storytelling Classic 90S Show Animation Series Project Central Character Franchise Potential Involvement Heavy Rumors Logical Choice Sadie Sink Theories Rumors Jean Spider-Man: Brand New Day X-Men '97 Second Season Open-Ended Conclusion Excellent Reviews Upcoming Nine Episodes New Generation Beloved Marvel Icons Central Character From The Franchise Spider-Man: Brand New Day Jean Grey Heavy Rumors Logical Choice Sadie Sink Theories Rumors Jean Spider-Man: Brand New Day X-Men '97 Second Season Open-Ended Conclusion Excellent Reviews Upcoming Nine Episodes New Generation Beloved Marvel Icons Central Character From The Franchise

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