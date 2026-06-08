X-Men Rise Again: How Marvel is Revitalizing the Mutant Franchise Across Media

An in-depth look at the recent resurgence of the X-Men in comics, TV, film, and video games, highlighting key projects like X-Men '97, Avengers: Doomsday, and the upcoming Midnight X-Men horror universe.

For the last little while, the consensus on X-Men comics has been a mixed bag-not particularly good, but not particularly bad. Thankfully, there have been many strides made recently, and many more to come, that are gradually hoisting the X-Men back to the heights of popularity that it once effortlessly ascended to in this new era of Marvel Comics .

For instance, it would not have taken much at all for the X-Men to be freed from the poor reputation they had in Marvel's lackluster Fox era. Still, with the joint efforts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel TV on Disney+, Marvel video games, and the promise of a thrilling new Marvel Comics publishing line, the X-Men are soon going to be one of Marvel's hottest ticket items again.

Even if comics have always played a role in the X-Men remaining somewhat popular or successful, it is impossible to deny how paramount the Disney+ TV show X-Men '97 has been in the revitalization of the X-Men's reception with general audiences. For example, X-Men '97 undid 24 years of Fox's X-Men character assassinations, particularly concerning the perception of Scott Summers' Cyclops, and leveraged one of Marvel's most seminal X-Men eras ever.

There is an argument to be made that this has catalyzed a newfound interest and adoration for X-Men, despite the show itself being inherently rooted in nostalgia, and Season 2, airing this July, is sure to renew that passion, so long as it can meet the same exceptional standard of quality as Season 1. Then, this fall, Marvel is finally committing to bridging the X-Men to live-action MCU cinema. To be fair, Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men are the Fox X-Men.

That said, based on the one X-Men-centered teaser for Avengers: Doomsday that we have received, the MCU already seems to be scrubbing the Fox universe's stain. The characters from Fox's X-Men universe are not expected to hang around much longer after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and rumors of Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey turning out to be true would confirm that a new batch of X-Men character portrayals is on the way.

Marvel games have taken an unsurprisingly large interest in adapting X-Men characters lately, and the characters who have been selected from an otherwise enormous pool of potential mutants are certainly not arbitrary. Marvel's Wolverine's original Insomniac universe features no official X-Men team yet, most likely with the intent of depicting this canon's X-Men origins in-game, but Wolverine being front and center for now makes all the sense in the world due to how Wolverine is easily one of the most popular X-Men characters, one of the most popular characters in Marvel Comics history, rather.

Likewise, because of how popular he has become, it was only a matter of time before Cyclops would appear in any Marvel game that would have him: Marvel Cosmic Invasion's DLC update shadow drop debuted Thing and Cyclops last month, with Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 debuting Cyclops on June 12. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a 4v4 tag-team fighting game that is scheduled to be released on August 6, is also embracing the X-Men wholly.

In fact, there is already a team dedicated to the X-Men, dubbed the Unbreakable X-Men, that features Storm, Danger, Magik, and Wolverine, with Magneto present on the Knights of Doom team composed of villains. Therefore, additional X-Men characters being introduced to Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls' playable roster via post-launch DLC is inevitable, and it will be neat to see how long it takes before Arc System Works caves and joins other Marvel ensemble games in adapting Cyclops.

Nonetheless, the X-Men thrive the most in games that boast dynamic gameplay expressed through a handful of unique characters. As for what is most novel and highly anticipated about X-Men in Marvel Comics nowadays, Marvel's upcoming horror universe Midnight is having its cake and eating it, too.

Essentially Marvel's answer to DC's astonishing Absolute universe, Midnight is billed as a publishing line with books that stew in the horror genre, such as Midnight Spider-Man transforming Peter Parker and every one of his colorful, animal-themed villains into revolting, cross-species nightmare fuel. Midnight X-Men, however, is the leading series in this brand-new universe, which speaks to how much faith or confidence Marvel must have in it, and the X-Men as a brand.

Releasing its first issue on August 5, and from the creative team of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Matteo Della Fonte, Midnight X-Men's fresh mutantkind lore and mythology is marrying fantasy with horror: An all-new, all-disturbing universe begins here. The clock strikes midnight, and it is the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empires.

This new direction promises to explore darker themes while maintaining the core essence of what makes the X-Men compelling: outsiders fighting for a world that fears them, now with a chilling twist. The success of Midnight X-Men could set a precedent for how Marvel approaches genre-blending in comics, potentially revitalizing not just the X-Men franchise but the entire line of Marvel horror titles.

With each passing week, the momentum behind the X-Men grows stronger, fueled by cross-platform synergy and a clear vision from Marvel's leadership. Fans old and new have reason to be excited, as the mutants are poised to reclaim their throne as the premiere superhero team in popular culture. From the small screen to the big screen, from console controllers to the comic page, the X-Men are experiencing a renaissance that feels both earned and overdue.

The future looks bright for Marvel's children of the atom, and if current trends continue, the days of mediocre X-Men stories will be a distant memory





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