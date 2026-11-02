X-Men Reimagines Horsemen of Apocalypse in New Tomb Series

Apocalypse deploys the Final Horsemen in Tomb of Apocalypse #3. Explore the history and powers of Death, Decimus, Autumn, and the Bats in this Marvel deep dive.

Marvel Comics presents a new iteration of the legendary Horsemen of Apocalypse in the recent issue of Tomb of Apocalypse #3. Written by Ashley Allen with art by Carlos Nieto, Domenico Carbone, Fernando Sifuentes, and Joe Sabino, the story follows Wolverine, Jubilee, Rictor, and Shatterstar as they confront these ancient guardians. The narrative reveals that Apocalypse has assembled the ultimate version of his historical enforcers to protect his high-tech tomb on Mars. This repository holds the mutant leader's deepest secrets and most advanced technologies.

Apocalypse Final Horsemen Composition

The new team consists of four mutants selected from across different eras of human and mutant history. These individuals serve as the guardians for the tomb where Apocalypse stores his Celestial technology. This setup mirrors the traditional group of four mutants enhanced by Apocalypse in the past. However, this iteration draws servants from various points in time and space rather than a single contemporary squad. The characters encounter these four terrors within the confines of the temporal pocket surrounding the Martian tomb.

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Death and Decimus Furius Roles

Death serves as the Horseman of Death and represents the oldest son of Apocalypse. Born before 2620 BC in the utopian nation of Okkara, he was raised as a warrior alongside his siblings. His mutant power manifests as a gaseous cloud that kills anyone it touches. He typically uses his mask to suppress this ability unless facing unworthy enemies. Decimus Furius acts as the Horseman of War and is a mutant from ancient Rome. He was likely the illegitimate son of Seneca the Younger and forced into gladiatorial combat as a child.

Autumn Rolfson and Pestilence Legacy

Autumn Rolfson serves as the Horseman of Famine and one of the first to appear chronologically in Marvel lore. She was recruited by Apocalypse after her parents shamed her for her anorexia and mutant status. He enhanced her ability to disintegrate biological matter. The team also includes the Phantom Bats of the Twelve Minds as the Horseman of Pestilence. These servants originated from 1013 AD after a deal with the time-traveler Rama-Tut. They were originally dispatched to kill Folkbern Logan, an ancestor of Wolverine, during a raid in Scandinavia.

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Mars Settlement and Current Story Arc

Apocalypse currently resides in the mutant settlement of Arakko on Mars following the Krakoan Era. He has named Doug Ramsey, also known as Revelation, as his heir on Earth. The Final Horsemen were activated after Apocalypse's death and subsequent return as a clone child. This activation led to clashes with Wolverine's X-Force squad. The current squad exists only within the temporal pocket of the tomb, allowing Apocalypse to utilize deceased members from the past. This explains the presence of figures who were previously slain by other entities like the Apocalypse Twins.

Historical Impact on Marvel Universe

The history of these Horsemen spans thousands of years and multiple conflicts involving major Marvel characters. Apocalypse initially intended to erase evil from Okkara by naming his children after those evils. His children eventually swore allegiance to the demonic realm of Amenth. Only Death switched sides to reclaim his honor and study under his father on Mars. Autumn Rolfson previously rebelled against the group and raised a son named Genocide before dying. This new team structure highlights the enduring legacy of Apocalypse's influence across the X-Men timeline.