A roundup of the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool, headlined by X-Men of Apocalypse Omega, along with updates on DC, Marvel, and independent comics.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega has emerged as the most-read story on Bleeding Cool , dominating the site's daily chart and sparking widespread discussion among comics fans.

The story, which delves into the latest developments in the X-Men universe, has captivated readers with its blend of action, character drama, and apocalyptic stakes. This surge in readership underscores the enduring popularity of the X-Men franchise, even as the broader comics industry undergoes significant changes.

Alongside this headline, Bleeding Cool's daily roundup, Lying In The Gutters, has highlighted a diverse array of news from across comics and pop culture, including DC Comics headlines, Marvel variant covers, and the ongoing saga of Absolute Batman. The Daily LITG has become a go-to source for fans seeking a comprehensive snapshot of the day's biggest stories, as well as a look back at the most impactful news from the past seven years.

Among the other notable stories featured in the roundup is the potential announcement of a Stephanie Williams Vixen ongoing series, which has been a topic of speculation for over 1204 days. Dynamite Entertainment has also made waves by publishing Absolute Batman #21 with stunning art by Jae Lee, adding a new chapter to the iconic character's legacy.

Meanwhile, the release of Ultimate #1 from Marvel, with a cover by Dike Ruan and story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, has generated excitement for its fresh take on the Ultimate line. The world of independent comics continues to thrive as well, with titles like The Goblin Throne by Mel Gillman, described as a beautiful and eerie sapphic fairytale, and Cullen Bunn's Cult-De-Sac from Ignition Press, featuring art by Fico Ossio.

These releases highlight the creativity and diversity present in modern comics, from mainstream superhero fare to avant-garde storytelling. In industry news, Bleeding Cool reported on Joshua Luna's criticism of Image Comics for alleged anti-POC double standards, a controversy that has ignited debate about representation and equity in the comics industry.

Additionally, the site covered the opening of the Quentin Blake House of Illustration in Clerkenwell, London, along with various signings and workshops at local shops like Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet. Upcoming releases such as Radiant Black #42, which promises a superhero showdown at Jack Marlow's parade, and Rook: Exodus #10, introducing the vengeful Deer Warden STAG, are poised to shake up their respective series.

With a robust lineup of news, reviews, and previews, Bleeding Cool remains a vital hub for comics enthusiasts, offering daily insights into the ever-evolving world of pop culture





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