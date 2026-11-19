X-Men Incursions issue one confirms the destruction of the Days of Future Past timeline, leaving only Kate Pryde as the sole survivor in a new reality shaped by House of M.

X-Men: Incursions issue one confirms the complete destruction of the Days of Future Past timeline, establishing the deadly mechanics of the Marvel Multiverse crisis that serves as the narrative foundation for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film. The narrative centers on the collision of two iconic alternate realities, pitting the dystopian future of the X-Men against the mutant-dominated world of House of M in a cosmic duel where only one universe can survive the incursion event.

House of M Destroys Days of Future Past Timeline

The Dr. Strange of the House of M timeline made the catastrophic decision to ensure the survival of his own reality by deliberately triggering the collapse of the Days of Future Past universe. This destructive act was a split-second choice made by the sorcerer to protect his world, resulting in the total annihilation of the alternate future where mutants face systematic extermination by Sentinels. The House of M timeline remains intact, while the other reality ceases to exist as a coherent dimension within the multiversal fabric.

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The narrative climax of the first issue features Dr. Strange extracting the last remaining consciousness from the doomed timeline to prevent total erasure. Kate Pryde, also known as Kitty Pryde, is identified as the sole survivor of the Days of Future Past era, having been pulled from the collapsing reality at the very last possible moment. Her survival is not a victory for her timeline, but rather a tragic exception that allows her to witness the end of everything she knew.

Colossus Finds Sole Survivor in Russian Fields

The story concludes with Piotr Rasputin, better known as Colossus, walking through the fields of his family farm in Russia when he discovers a strange woman lying on the ground. This woman is Kate Pryde, the lone survivor from the destroyed timeline, deposited in this specific location by cosmic forces that seemingly guided her journey across the dimensional divide. The meeting between Colossus and Kate Pryde carries significant weight given their complicated romantic history across various Marvel timelines, though the immediate aftermath is far removed from romance.

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Kate Pryde is likely to be too traumatized by the loss of her entire universe to engage in any immediate romantic development with Colossus upon her awakening. She endured the emotional turmoil of watching her reality unravel and mourned the loss of her friends, including Carol Danvers, whom she desperately tried to save during the incursion. Her survival comes at the cost of her original existence, leaving her to navigate a new life in a reality that is vastly different from the one she fought to protect.

Incursions Preview Multiverse Events in Avengers Doomsday

This comic series is canonically set during the lead-up to the 2015 Secret Wars event, providing Marvel Comics fans with a detailed look at the incursion mechanics that are expected to drive the plot of Avengers: Doomsday in 2027. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe duology draws heavy inspiration from the concept of colliding timelines and the sacrifices required to preserve existence, mirroring the high-stakes decisions made by Dr. Strange in the comics. The dialogue and explanations regarding the nature of incursions in the film are likely to reflect the horror and finality presented in X-Men: Incursions issue one.

Marvel is expanding this incursion event through a five-issue series that continues to pit alternate versions of beloved characters against each other in lethal conflicts. The next installment, Spider-Man: Incursions, will feature a clash between Spider-Gwen and May Parker as Spider-Girl, while January's X-Men '92: Incursions pits the animated series universe against the X-Men: Evolution timeline. These stories build a comprehensive tapestry of multiversal war that directly informs the broader narrative arc leading into the next phase of the MCU.

Kate Pryde's journey from a key figure in the Days of Future Past dystopia to a refugee in a new reality marks a significant shift for the character who debuted in 1981. Her survival offers a glimpse into a different life where the specific tragedies of her original timeline are replaced by the uncertainty of an unknown existence. The emotional weight of her experience underscores the personal cost of multiversal conflicts, setting a somber tone for the events that await the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

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X-Men: Incursions issue one is now available for purchase from Marvel Comics, offering fans an early look at the stakes and character dynamics that will resonate through the Avengers: Doomsday era. The series provides essential context for the destruction of timelines and the moral ambiguity surrounding such cataclysmic events, establishing a precedent for the sacrifices that superheroes may have to make. Kate Pryde's story serves as a poignant reminder that even in a universe of superhuman power, individual lives are often the price paid for cosmic survival.