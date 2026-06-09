X-Men Fans Get a Boost with Upcoming Marvel Projects

X-Men fans are in for a treat with the upcoming release of Marvel's next X-Men movie and the new season of X-Men '97. The movie, which is currently in production, will feature the return of beloved mutants like Patrick Stewart and James Marsden. The show's sophomore season will also feature the return of Rogue, Magneto, and Cyclops, among others. In addition to the movie and show, Marvel fans can also look forward to the release of the Marvel Personality Quiz, which will help them discover which MCU hero they are most like.

X-Men fans are on top of the world right now, and it isn't just due to the return of several beloved mutants later this year in Avengers: Doomsday .

When the first cast members for Avengers: Doomsday were announced last year via an elaborate chair stunt, fans were stunned to see that long-time Fox X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart and James Marsden would return as their famous mutants in the 2026 Avengers team-up film. Earlier this year, Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier also spilled the first details on the MCU's live-action X-Men reboot film, confirming to Collider that Beef writers Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo are writing a new draft for the film.

It's unclear at this time when Marvel's next X-Men movie will be released, but it likely won't be anytime before Secret Wars. There is another X-Men project coming soon, though, which will certainly help hold over fans who are waiting for a new X-Men movie. Just a few weeks ago, Marvel unleashed the first official trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2, confirming that the show will debut on July 1.

Plenty of beloved mutants like Rogue, Magneto, and Cyclops are all confirmed to return to the show's sophomore season, but one of the heroes will be seen even before then. The official Marvel Rivals X account posted a new teaser for Season 8.5 this afternoon, revealing that Cyclops is joining the fun on June 12. Marvel Rivals also showed off a brief gameplay trailer focused on Cyclops, and fans are already raving about his abilities.

X-Men '97 Cyclops actor Ray Chase will voice the character in the video game. Marvel fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the Marvel Personality Quiz, which will help them discover which MCU hero they are most like. The quiz, which features six heroes including Spider-Man, Daredevil, Iron Man, Punisher, Thor, and Captain America, will be available on the Collider website.

Fans can answer 10 questions to discover which Marvel Cinematic Universe hero shares their personality, values, and fighting spirit. The quiz is a fun way for fans to engage with the Marvel universe and learn more about their favorite heroes. With the return of beloved mutants and the upcoming release of the Marvel Personality Quiz, X-Men fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months





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