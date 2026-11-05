X-Men Comic Issue 4 Valued at Over $3,200 Featuring Early Magneto and Xavier Clash

X-Men comic book issue 4 sold for over $3,200 due to historical significance and a rare cover color error, marking an early philosophical clash between Magneto and Charles Xavier.

A rare copy of X-Men issue 4 has been sold for over $3,200, attracting significant attention from collectors and fans of the Marvel Universe. The comic holds a special place in history as it features the second appearance of the iconic villain Magneto, alongside the debuts of Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Toad, and Mastermind. This issue marks the first formation of their faction, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and serves as a crucial text for understanding the early dynamics of mutant politics within the Marvel Cinematic Universe context.

Historical Significance of the Comic

While Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver already feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Magneto's children, it is unlikely that the newly announced cast will portray them with that familial connection, especially since the new actors are quite young. However, the siblings' first comic appearance was very different, as they worked directly under Magneto in this specific issue. The comic also showcases the debut of Toad and Mastermind, establishing the core roster of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants early in the franchise's history. This lineage provides a stark contrast to the modern MCU narrative, where the characters' origins and relationships have been reimagined for a younger audience.

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Cover Color Error Increases Value

Aside from the character introductions, a major loophole exists on the cover of X-Men issue 4 that has significantly boosted its market value. Scarlet Witch is depicted in green rather than her signature scarlet color, a discrepancy that remains unexplained despite her wearing scarlet in all the interior panels. This anomaly is likely the result of a printing error, which tends to boost the value of vintage comics among serious collectors. The specific copy sold held a CGC grade of FN/VF 7.0, but the fact that it has white pages was more than enough to justify the high price point of over $3,200.

Philosophical Clash Between Xavier and Magneto

This issue also presents one of the earliest instances of Charles Xavier and Magneto clashing over their opposing philosophies regarding mutant-human relations. Xavier believes that mutants and humans should live together in peace, while Magneto asserts that mutants must rule over humans. This ideological war has continued for decades, with Xavier only softening his stance in more recent storylines. The tension between these two leaders defines the central conflict of the X-Men narrative, with Magneto often portrayed in his most irredeemable phase in this classic era, highlighting why he was the nemesis for so long.

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Impact on Modern Marvel Media

The trailer for the upcoming film featuring older versions of Xavier and Magneto suggests a conversation after years of battle, potentially culminating their war of ideologies before their universe is erased by Doctor Doom. This narrative arc will sadly also mark the last performance of Patrick Stewart, who passed away only a few days ago. Although the animated series and current comic book versions often depict Magneto as a good guy for most intents and purposes, this issue highlights his earlier, darker roots. Fans of the classic versions hold this issue in high regard, particularly because it establishes the origins of characters like Scarlet Witch, who went on to become a mainstay of the universe with her own show and antagonist role in later projects.

Collector Market and Future Outlook

With a new Magneto on the horizon in future Marvel projects, this comic serves as a great way to look back on one of his earliest clashes with the X-Men. The sale reflects the enduring appeal of classic comic book issues that capture the foundational moments of beloved characters. Collectors continue to seek out these vintage items not just for their investment potential, but for their connection to the rich history of the Marvel Universe. The detailed depiction of the Brotherhood's formation and the stark visual contrast on the cover make this issue a standout piece for any serious collection.