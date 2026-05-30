X-Men Animated Series Season 2: Gambit's Fate and Apocalypse's Tease

The executive producers of the X-Men animated series have teased the fate of a beloved character and the potential connection to Apocalypse's horsemen in season 2.

The fate of a beloved X-Man character has been officially addressed after a pivotal post-credits scene in season 1 of the animated series . Gambit 's death in season 1 has a significant impact on the storyline of season 2 , with executive producer Larry Houston stating that it 'looms greatly over season 2 '.

The aftermath of Gambit's death is not the only thing the executive producers have teased about season 2, as they also addressed the post-credits scene from season 1. The scene shows Apocalypse standing in the wreckage of Genosha, holding a playing card, and saying 'So much pain, my children. So much death.

' This scene has led to speculation that Gambit could become Apocalypse's horseman Deathlike in the comics. While Julia Lewald, one of the executive producers, refused to confirm this, she did acknowledge that the tease has gotten a lot of attention from fans. Eric Lewald added to the speculation by saying 'If you were a betting man, I would say, follow the breadcrumbs.

' The episode's director, Chase Conley, also weighed in on the adaptation of major stories from the comics, stating that while they are drawing inspiration from the comics, they are excited to put their own spin on the story. Conley emphasized that every word in the series is intentional and carefully chosen, leaving fans to wonder what they can expect from season 2





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X-Men Gambit Apocalypse Season 2 Animated Series

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