X Men 97 Season Two Launches With Perfect Critical Score and Time‑Travel Adventure

The animated revival X Men 97 receives a flawless rating from thirteen critics as its second season premieres on Disney Plus, featuring a time‑travel plot against Apocalypse and strong performances from the original voice cast.

Marvels animated revival X Men 97 has earned rave reviews as its second season debuts on Disney Plus . Thirteen professional critics have given the show a perfect rating on the review aggregator, placing it alongside other Marvel titles that share a flawless score.

The first season already secured a Certified Fresh badge and a ninety one percent audience score measured by the Popcornmeter tool. While the new season does not yet have a public audience rating, early commentary from reviewers is overwhelmingly positive. Jesse Schedeen awarded the series nine out of ten, praising the continued excitement across the opening four episodes of the second installment.

Tessa Smith echoed this sentiment, noting that the storyline delivers a compelling narrative that does justice to the series antagonist. The program operates outside the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, existing as a standalone animated continuation of the beloved X Men: The Animated Series that originally aired from 1992 to 1997.

Produced by Marvel Studios Animation, the show benefits from the guidance of supervising director Jake Castorena, whose vision helps bridge the classic feel of the original series with modern storytelling techniques. Season two officially arrives on Disney Plus on the first of July 2026 and comprises nine episodes. The plot sees the mutant team scattered across different historical eras as they confront the looming threat of Apocalypse.

This time‑traveling premise allows the writers to explore distinctive settings while maintaining the core dynamics that fans have come to love. Each episode blends action, character development, and thematic depth, offering both nostalgia for long‑time viewers and fresh intrigue for newcomers. The series also continues to feature a strong voice cast, with Alison Sealy Smith reprising her role as Storm and delivering a performance that underscores the character's resilience and leadership.

Critics have highlighted the series' ability to balance high‑stakes drama with moments of levity, creating an engaging viewing experience that stands on its own merit. Beyond the critical acclaim, the show's release has sparked a wave of related announcements across streaming platforms. Disney Plus has recently added an extended version of a popular musical comedy starring Tina Fey, while Focus Features announced that its Lego‑style adventure film starring Justin Timberlake is now available on Netflix.

Hulu introduced a new psychological horror title featuring former Saturday Night Live performer Pete Davidson, and Apple TV continues to develop a horror series that has already become a standout in its genre. These cross‑promotional efforts illustrate the competitive landscape of streaming services as they vie for subscriber attention.

For fans of X Men 97, the arrival of season two marks a significant milestone, promising more epic battles, character arcs, and a continued homage to the iconic animated series that defined a generation of superhero storytelling





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